McIlroy swerves questions about taking spectator's phone following crowd heckle

RORY MCILROY REFUSED to comment on being heckled by a top US college golfer during a practice round at the Players Championship this week.

McIlroy carded seven birdies and two bogeys in his opening round at Sawgrass on Thursday to end the day just a shot behind joint leaders Lucas Glover, JJ Spaun and Camilo Villegas.

The world number two admitted he rode his luck after hitting just four fairways in a round which climaxed in style with an escape from the pine straw on the 18th to set up a closing birdie.

But when asked about being heckled by a spectator during a practice round earlier this week, McIlroy declined to discuss the matter.

Advertisement

“No, you can’t,” McIlroy joked with a reporter after being asked if he could enquire about the incident.

Asked why not, McIlroy added with a laugh: “Because I don’t want you to.”

Texas golfer shouted “just like 2011 at Augusta” after Rory hit it in the water on his first ball and after his second shot Rory did this. What a crash out 😂 @stoolpresidente @ziregolf pic.twitter.com/UtHdO4UNOg — Ganix Gabinus (@gabinus_ganix) March 12, 2025

The incident in question occurred after McIlroy pulled his drive into the water on the 18th during a practice round, after which it was alleged a spectator called out “just like in Augusta in 2011” in reference to McIlroy’s final-round collapse in that year’s Masters.

A video of the incident on social media appeared to show McIlroy approaching two spectators, asking one of them for their phone, and walking off with it.

University of Texas golfer Luke Potter apologised in a call with the Golf Channel.

“I just made a mistake, and I take ownership for it. I apologise for it. That’s about all that needs to be said,” Potter said.

His coach, John Fields, told Golf.com: “It’s an embarrassing moment. It is particularly sensitive to me because our program is built on respect for the game.”

Fields said Potter had sent written apologies to McIlroy and PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan.