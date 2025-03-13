Shane Lowry finishes level par after opening round at Players Championship

IRELAND’S SHANE Lowry has finished level par after completing the opening round of the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Florida.

At the time of writing, the Offaly native is tied for 55th after a 72.

Lowry registered three birdies and three bogeys amid an inconsistent start.

Fellow Irish golfers Rory McIlroy and Seamus Power are also in action.

McIlroy began impressively, birdieing his first two holes. But that was followed by a bogey to leave him on one under par with 15 holes still to play.

Meanwhile, it was a difficult day for Seamus Power.

The Waterford native finished the day on four over par, leaving him tied for 105th.

Four birdies were undermined by four bogeys and two double bogeys.

USA’s Lucas Glover is the current clubhouse leader after finishing with a six under-par 66.

