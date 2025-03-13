Advertisement
Shane Lowry of Ireland plays a tee shot on the 16th hole during the first round. Alamy Stock Photo
Freeas it stands

Shane Lowry finishes level par after opening round at Players Championship

Rory McIlroy and Seamus Power are also in action.
6.34pm, 13 Mar 2025

IRELAND’S SHANE Lowry has finished level par after completing the opening round of the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Florida.

At the time of writing, the Offaly native is tied for 55th after a 72.

Lowry registered three birdies and three bogeys amid an inconsistent start.

Fellow Irish golfers Rory McIlroy and Seamus Power are also in action.

McIlroy began impressively, birdieing his first two holes. But that was followed by a bogey to leave him on one under par with 15 holes still to play.

Meanwhile, it was a difficult day for Seamus Power.

The Waterford native finished the day on four over par, leaving him tied for 105th.

Four birdies were undermined by four bogeys and two double bogeys.

USA’s Lucas Glover is the current clubhouse leader after finishing with a six under-par 66.

Follow the live leaderboard here.

More to follow

