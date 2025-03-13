The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Shane Lowry finishes level par after opening round at Players Championship
IRELAND’S SHANE Lowry has finished level par after completing the opening round of the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Florida.
At the time of writing, the Offaly native is tied for 55th after a 72.
Lowry registered three birdies and three bogeys amid an inconsistent start.
Fellow Irish golfers Rory McIlroy and Seamus Power are also in action.
McIlroy began impressively, birdieing his first two holes. But that was followed by a bogey to leave him on one under par with 15 holes still to play.
Meanwhile, it was a difficult day for Seamus Power.
The Waterford native finished the day on four over par, leaving him tied for 105th.
Four birdies were undermined by four bogeys and two double bogeys.
USA’s Lucas Glover is the current clubhouse leader after finishing with a six under-par 66.
Follow the live leaderboard here.
More to follow
