WATCH: Rahm sinks delicious chip as McIlroy and Fleetwood catch fire again at Ryder Cup

RORY MCILROY AND Tommy Fleetwood renewed their brilliant partnership at the Ryder Cup today, hitting some vital shots on the way to a 3&2 victory.

Jon Rahm’s chip on the eighth hole was one of the highlight moments from Saturday’s foursomes, holing out from a difficult position as he stood in the bunker to sweep the ball out.

After dismantling Collin Morikawa and Harris English in just 14 holes in Friday’s foursomes, McIlroy and Fleetwood were reunited with the American duo for another battle today.

The pair nailed some crucial putts on the road to another win, including this lovely pour from Fleetwood on the second hole.

McIlroy then enjoyed this tricky long putt to win the fourth hole.