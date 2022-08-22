Roy Keane hands new Manchester United signing Casemiro a warning

Manchester United's new signing Casemiro on the pitch before the Premier League match at Old Trafford.

Manchester United's new signing Casemiro on the pitch before the Premier League match at Old Trafford.

FORMER MANCHESTER UNITED captain Roy Keane has warned Casemiro he can expect to find a “bad dressing room” after completing his move to the club from Real Madrid.

The Brazil midfielder, who has enjoyed a glittering career at the Bernabeu — winning five Champions Leagues and three LaLiga titles after joining in 2013 — was confirmed as United’s fourth signing of the summer and was unveiled on the Old Trafford pitch ahead of Monday’s Premier League clash with Liverpool.

Sky Sports pundit Keane, who had a brief word with Casemiro pitchside on Monday night, said: “I think it is a good signing, they have paid a lot of money and he is 30 years of age with a five-year contract.

“If you’re a player and Manchester United come looking for you, you know you’re going to get a great deal.

“It is a start but they need some more, they need help. The problem is for any players coming into Man United now, as good as they are, they are coming into a bad dressing room, they are coming into a bad group of players.

Advertisement

“These players don’t want to run, they don’t seem like a good group and that is a problem for any new player, however good they are.”

United, who have suffered chastening losses to Brighton and Brentford at the start of the new season, have struggled to compete for trophies in recent seasons, leading many to suggest Casemiro’s move was driven by money.

But the 30-year-old, who moved for £30 million (€35 million), signing a deal until 2026 with the option of an extra year, said during his farewell ceremony at Real Madrid on Monday that he was excited by the challenge ahead.

“Those who think I’m leaving for money is because they don’t know me,” Casemiro said, as reported by Marca.

“I think there are a few (people) and they don’t know me. It’s not for money. They’re wrong. That’s not the case.

“At the end of the Champions League final (where Real Madrid beat Liverpool) I had the feeling that my cycle was over.

“I am honest. After the holidays, with a clear head, the feeling was the same. It wasn’t that fast. I already spoke with the club as soon as the Champions League finished.

See Sport

Differently Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership Become a Member

“People don’t forget the club I’m going to, the biggest team in the world and that can compete with the greatness of Real Madrid, although now it doesn’t.”

Manager Erik ten Hag has prioritised improving his side’s midfield, with the signing of a holding midfielder in the mould of Casemiro — subject to UK visa requirements — something that many have suggested has been needed for a number of seasons.

Speaking after being warmly greeted by the home fans on Monday evening, Casemiro added: “The opportunity to start a new challenge at Manchester United and in the Premier League is extremely exciting.

“I have worked with many great managers in my career and, having met with Erik and heard his ideas, I can’t wait to work closely with him, his staff and my new team-mates in the coming years.

“I’m ending one beautiful journey in Madrid whilst starting another in Manchester as determined as ever to win football matches, win trophies and make our fans proud by bringing success to this great club.

“Everybody knows the history of Manchester United, the significance of the club around the world and what it means to its supporters. To represent United is an honour and I am ready to give everything to help the team achieve our ambitions.”