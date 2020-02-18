This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Keane and Carragher pick their combined Man United '99 and Liverpool '20 XIs

There were a couple of disagreements during the heated discussion, as you might expect.

By Ben Blake Tuesday 18 Feb 2020, 10:35 AM
1 hour ago 5,980 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5011431

Keane face Roy was stunned that Jamie wanted to leave Ryan Giggs out of his team. Source: YouTube

LAST NIGHT SAW Roy Keane back in the Sky Sports studio for Monday Night Football as Manchester United got the better of Chelsea at Stamford Bridge

After the game, the Corkman sat down with Jamie Carragher as the pair picked their combined XI from the treble-winning United team of 1999 and this season’s Liverpool side. 

The heated discussion made for entertaining television, with Keane remaining incredibly loyal to his former team-mates. 

While he accepted that Virgil van Dijk was worthy of a spot, the rest of his selection was entirely made up of United players. 

Source: Sky Sports Football/YouTube

