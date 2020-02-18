Keane and Carragher pick their combined Man United '99 and Liverpool '20 XIs

Roy was stunned that Jamie wanted to leave Ryan Giggs out of his team. Source: YouTube

LAST NIGHT SAW Roy Keane back in the Sky Sports studio for Monday Night Football as Manchester United got the better of Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

After the game, the Corkman sat down with Jamie Carragher as the pair picked their combined XI from the treble-winning United team of 1999 and this season’s Liverpool side.

The heated discussion made for entertaining television, with Keane remaining incredibly loyal to his former team-mates.

While he accepted that Virgil van Dijk was worthy of a spot, the rest of his selection was entirely made up of United players.

