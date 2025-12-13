Tipperary, Kerry, Shamrock Rovers and Athlone Town among team of the year nominees

THE TIPPERARY HURLING team, Kerry’s footballers and the Dublin LGFA side are among the nominees for the RTÉ Sport team of the year.

There was no place for the Republic of Ireland team that has qualified for the World Cup play-offs with wins over Portugal and Hungary after a challenging 2025 to that point.

The ceremony takes place on Saturday 20 December.

The awards being handed include Sportsperson of the Year, Team of the Year, Manager of the Year and Young Sportsperson of the Year.

The nominees for Team of the Year are:

Athlone Town Women’s Team – double winners

The team achieved a double by winning both the league and the cup, and also had an extended run in European competition.

Kelly Brady of Athlone Town with the FAI Cup. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

Dublin LGFA – All Ireland and Leinster football champions

Dublin won their seventh All-Ireland senior title, defeating Meath in the final, 2-16 to 0-10. They also secured the Leinster Championship title, beating Meath 2-13 to 1-12 in the final.

Galway Camogie – All Ireland champions

Galway defeated Cork in the final on August 10, with a score of 1-14 to 1-13, claiming their fifth ever All-Ireland senior title.

Katie-George Dunlevy and Linda Kelly – Double world gold champions

The reigning RTÉ Sport Team of the Year won two gold medals at the UCI Para-cycling Road World Championships in Ronse, Belgium.

Kerry – league, Munster and All Ireland football champions

Kerry football achieved a major clean sweep by winning the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship, the National Football League Division 1 title, and the Munster Senior Football Championship.

Shamrock Rovers – Double winners, league and cup champions

Shamrock Rovers secured their 22nd top-flight title and their fifth in the last six seasons. They won their 26th FAI Cup title by defeating Cork City 2-0 in the final, which completed the double for their first time since 1987

Tipperary – All Ireland hurling champions

Won the All Ireland hurling title coming from a difficult season the year before. Went through Munster (third), then beat Galway, Kilkenny and Cork to win the All Ireland. Also finished second in the league.