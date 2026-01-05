Reality TV the most likely route to riches now for unfailingly shambolic Manchester United

SURELY, SURELY THE football brains at Ineos that are now running operations at Manchester United will ensure the quick, quiet, almost dignified sacking of Ruben Amorim will be the last of its kind?

It cannot and will not go on like this.

Not when it can be done in a far more open, transparent, and lucrative way.

The Portuguese is the sixth permanent boss to be dismissed since Alex Ferguson departed in 2013 after guiding the club to a 20th league title.

Throw in a caretaker here – your Giggsys, your Carricks – an interim there – your Rangnicks, your Van Nistelrooys – and Darren Fletcher, who will be in the dugout away to Burnley on Wednesday, is the 11th man at the helm.

Could he potentially follow Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s lead by making the transition from emergency stop gap to slightly longer stop gap?

Regardless of what happens next – and plenty has come out about the possibilities – there is no way United will keep on going about their business like this.

Oh no. Not when there could be so much more money to be made from properly monetizing a deeply-rooted dysfunction that shows no signs of slowing down at Old Trafford.

It simply cannot be allowed for a club that is £1.29 billion in debt not to capitalise on the misery.

A club that has conducted two rounds of redundancies to trim staffing levels – Diogo Dalot and Luke Shaw have survived such a cull – and bring costs under control.

A club that could have potentially gone bust last year according to minority owner Jim Ratcliffe.

No, United have always been to the forefront of creating new lines of capital – and rinsing new lines of credit – for them to continue carrying out their hiring and firing business in such an amateurish way.

Advertisement

Amorim’s sacking should now usher in a new era of transparency that will also likely deliver millions in revenue from a groundbreaking, albeit exploitive, form of voyeurism that could finally see them steal a march on rivals.

Yes, there is no way the sacking of a manager – sorry, head coach – will be carried out like this ever again by United.

The next sacking will be brought to us in real time, a pay per view event that will cost extra in HD, with tiered payment options that allow the wealthiest supporters to add in their grievances to the firing process.

How could you lose to Spurs in a European final?

How dare you treat poor Kobbie like you did?

Three at the back and one up front against 10-man Everton, really?

The fallout and the implications will be in conjunction with sponsors such as Accenture, Deloitte or PwC.

LinkedIn will get the first official learnings message from director of football Jason Wilcox while bidding rights to an interview with chief executive Omar Berrada will pit Jake Humphrey’s High Performance Podcast against Steven Bartlett’s Diary of a CEO.

Sky Sports, meanwhile, will have Flex or Angry Ginge or Mark Goldbridge crying in their bedroom.

United will still be in midtable – just one win away from the Champions League places – but they will make a fortune off the mess.

This is the future, and it is not to be sniffed at.

Journalists on the United beat were sufficiently briefed within a matter of hours of this morning’s announcement to report with confidence that Amorim was summoned for a meeting with Wilcox and Berrada at the Carrington training ground this morning.

It’s a complex that underwent a £50 million refurbishment – all part of that vaunted cultural reset – ahead of this season.

Amorim cleared his stuff out and, as reported elsewhere since, left with his sizeable backroom staff laughing and joking before returning to his wife at their rented home. They were later pictured smiling together as they went for a walk along the frost-bitten roads of Cheshire.

Perhaps a nod to Roy Keane’s post Saipan aesthetic when he braved a different world with Triggs.

Within hours we also knew that Amorim and Wilcox had a blazing row in a meeting relating to his tactics and three at the back/wing back system after the dismal 1-1 draw at home to Wolves.

Amorim went public on Friday before facing Leeds United with revelations there would unlikely be any signings in January.

After another 1-1 draw away to Leeds he went further, publicly calling out Wilcox to do his job and allow him to do his.

Amorim said he wanted to be manager of Manchester United and not the head coach. From day one his title was the latter.

The questions that linger now are about the credibility of those men making the decisions at the football club.

From the day Amorim was appointed 14 months ago the fractures in the supposedly solid foundations of Ineos began to appear.

Dan Ashworth, who had been poached from Newcastle at a sizeable cost, not to mention gardening leave period, was not quite as sure of the new boss as Berrada or Wilcox.

He was soon jettisoned by Ratcliffe. Wilcox rose through the ranks and Christopher Vivell was confirmed as permanent director of recruitment in February of last year.

Their suitability and capability for the roles they hold have never had been under so much scrutiny.

Amorim is still a young man, he turns 41 later this month, but he’s old news at United. Cristiano Ronaldo called him the poet for his oratory skills, a nickname that was understood very quickly.

His mouth got him the sack, while results and performances could so easily have been a justifiable reason. Perhaps we will learn more about his true impact by what happens next at United.

Another new dawn beckons and, whether it’s bright or bleak, United will find a way to make it pay.