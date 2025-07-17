Wallabies Tupou and Daugunu released for midweek game; NZ and France ring changes

PROP TANIELA TUPOU and winger Filipo Daugunu were released from the Wallabies squad on Thursday to bolster a First Nations and Pasifika side to face the British and Irish Lions next week.

Both players missed out on selection for the opening Test on Saturday against Andy Farrell’s tourists in Brisbane, freeing them up for the clash in Melbourne three days later.

They join the likes of Kurtley Beale and Rob Leota in a team hoping to avoid the fate of an under-prepared combined Australia-New Zealand side that was destroyed by the Lions 48-0 last weekend.

Four players who turned out for the AUNZ side at Adelaide Oval will back up in Melbourne — Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Pete Samu and Kalani Thomas.

“Our mindset is more just thinking about ourselves. We’re not going to put too much emphasis on the opposition,” head coach Toutai Kefu, who played 60 times for Australia, told reporters earlier in the week.

“We know what they’re like. We’ve seen them. They could be hobbling into our game after the first Test, but we’re just focusing on what we have to do.”

First Nations and Pasifika squad:

Forwards: George Blake, Mesake Doge, Feao Fotuaika, Lington Ieli, Marley Pearce, Richie Asiata, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Darcy Swain, Mesake Vocevoce, Seru Uru, Charlie Gamble, Rob Leota, Pete Samu, Tuaina Taii Tualima, Taniela Tupou

Backs: Filipo Daugunu, Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, Harrison Goddard, Kalani Thomas, Kurtley Beale, Jack Debreczeni, David Feliuai, Lalakai Foketi, Isaac Henry, Ponipate Loganimasi, Jarrah McLeod, Andy Muirhead, Kye Oates, Triston Reilly

Meanwhile, New Zealand and France overhauled their teams Thursday ahead of a third and final Test which both sides are viewing as a chance to build for the future.

All Blacks coach Scott Robertson said he will “trust the young fellas” to complete a series sweep after making 10 starting changes for Saturday’s match in Hamilton.

French counterpart Fabien Galthié unveiled eight starting changes from the side hammered 43-17 in the second Test in Wellington.

Advertisement

Galthié recalled six players to the starting side who were involved in the tight 31-27 first Test loss in Dunedin but omitted in Wellington.

Among them are veteran midfield back Gael Fickou — restored as captain — as well as Leinster’s Rabah Slimani and impressive back-row forwards Mickael Guillard and Alexandre Fischer.

Leinster's Rabah Slimani with the URC trophy. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Joshua Brennan, son of former Toulouse and Ireland player Trevor Brennan, starts at eight.

Galthié chose to leave most of his first-choice personnel at home, travelling with a tour party featuring 22 uncapped players and numerous fringe Test contenders.

“This is the best possible team,” he told reporters on Thursday, addressing critics of a vastly inexperienced line-up for the second Test.

“It’s a difficult time for the team, we hear what’s being said. It’s part of the game but our determination is redoubled.”

Replacement prop Demba Bamba is the only player in Galthié’s 23-man match-day squad in Hamilton making his first appearance of the tour.

Scrum-half Nolann Le Garrec and wing Theo Attissogbe will have started in all three Tests while seven players won’t have taken to the playing field at all.

Robertson stayed true to his pre-series pledge to give game time to all of his squad’s players, with hooker Brodie McAlister poised to make his Test debut from the bench and fullback Ruben Love running out for a first start.

Love and McAlister are among eight players in the 23 who played no part in the first two Tests

Only wing Rieko Ioane is retained from last week’s starting back line, with Robertson keen to assess a host of new faces as he builds towards the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

“When the chances come up, you can’t not play them, you’ve got to get them out there,” Robertson said.

“It’s the ability to trust the young fellas, set them up to be successful and off you go.”

Robertson took comfort that three of the promoted starting players — prop Tyrel Lomax, fly-half Damian McKenzie and midfield back Anton Lienert-Brown — have all played more than 50 Tests.

McKenzie replaces 136-Test veteran Beauden Barrett, who suffered a hand injury at training which requires a scan.

Ardie Savea is captain for a second straight match in the absence of regular skipper Scott Barrett, who injured a calf muscle in the first Test.

New Zealand: (15-9): Ruben Love; Sevu Reece, Anton Lienert-Brown, Quinn Tupaea, Rieko Ioane; Damian McKenzie, Cortez Ratima. (1-8): Ethan de Groot, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Tyrel Lomax; Patrick Tuipulotu, Fabian Holland; Samipeni Finau, Ardie Savea (capt), Luke Jacobson.

Replacements: Brodie McAlister, George Bower, Fletcher Newell, Dalton Papali’i, Du’Plessis Kirifi, Noah Hotham, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Will Jordan.

France: (15-9): Leo Barre; Theo Attissogbe, Nicolas Depoortere, Gael Fickou (capt), Gabin Villiere; Antoine Hastoy, Nolann Le Garrec. (1-8): Baptiste Erdocio, Pierre Bourgarit, Rabah Slimani; Hugo Auradou, Matthias Halagahu; Alexandre Fischer, Mickael Guillard, Joshua Brennan.

Replacements: Gaetan Barlot, Paul Mallez, Demba Bamba, Romain Taofifenua, Killian Tixeront, Pierre Bochaton, Thibault Daubagna, Emilien Gailleton.

– © AFP 2025