'He’s not going to sign a contract here' - Ireland's Manning set for move

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Ryan Manning looks set to leave Swansea City at the end of the season.

The 26-year-old has made 32 appearances in all competitions this campaign for the Championship side and completed 90 minutes during their 1-0 loss to Blackburn at the weekend.

However, it looks as if Manning is set to leave the Welsh side, who are currently 12th in the table.

The versatile left wing-back joined the club from QPR in 2020 and has gone on to establish himself as a regular in the team since then.

Advertisement

According to Wales Online, he has rejected a new deal and manager Russell Martin confirmed that the former Galway United youngster was set to depart when his contract elapses at the end of the season.

“I love Ryan, he loves it here, but we’ve allowed the contract to go to the last year, or not address it properly in the summer, so we’re at where we’re at,” the coach told reporters.

“I don’t think there’s any point in keeping talking about that. He’s not going to sign a contract here.

“He’s given us everything he’s got, which is all we can ask for. He’s got the right to go and see what’s out there for him in the summer.

“We’re exploring other options for that for next season already. It’s what we have to do, we have to be ready. It’ll be a real shame.

“The reality is now, you get past January and people think he may leave in January and you readdress the situation, but I don’t think anything’s changed from his end or his agent’s end.

Exclusive Six

Nations Analysis Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring Become a Member

“We have to avoid that in the future. It is what it is really.”

Manning, who has six Ireland caps since making his senior debut in 2020, is expected to be in contention when Stephen Kenny names his squad for next month’s matches against Latvia and France.

However, he faces competition for the left wing-back slot from the likes of Enda Stevens, James McClean, and Robbie Brady.