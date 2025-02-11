Chelsea star Sam Kerr cleared of racially aggravated harassment

CHELSEA STRIKER SAM Kerr was Tuesday found not guilty of causing racially aggravated harassment after calling a London police officer “stupid and white”.

A jury at Kingston Crown Court cleared the Australia captain in relation to an incident in southwest London, on 30 January, 2023.

Advertisement

Kerr, 31, and her partner, West Ham midfielder Kristie Mewis, had been out drinking when they were driven to Twickenham Police Station by a taxi driver who complained they had refused to pay clean-up costs after one of them vomited, and one of them had smashed the vehicle’s rear window.

At the police station, Kerr became “abusive and insulting” towards police officer Stephen Lovell, calling him “stupid and white”.

A jury returned the not guilty verdict after deliberating for more than four hours since the previous day.

Judge Peter Lodder said after the verdict: “I take the view her own behaviour contributed significantly to the bringing of this allegation.

“I don’t go behind the jury’s verdict but that has a significant bearing on the question of costs.”

Kerr showed no emotion during the reading of the verdict but gave a thumbs up to her barrister after the judge had left.

The Australian made her debut for current Women’s Super League champions Chelsea in 2020. She is currently out of action with a knee injury.