Big guns return as Saracens make 12 changes for Munster clash

Mark McCall has drafted in the heavy artillery for tomorrow’s return fixture at Allianz Park.

By Paul Dollery Friday 13 Dec 2019, 12:32 PM
1 hour ago 6,417 Views 15 Comments
https://the42.ie/4932097
Owen Farrell captains Saracens tomorrow.
Image: Richard Sellers
Owen Farrell captains Saracens tomorrow.
Owen Farrell captains Saracens tomorrow.
Image: Richard Sellers

HAVING FIELDED A significantly weakened team in last weekend’s Heineken Champions Cup defeat at Thomond Park, Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall has recalled several of his frontline operators for tomorrow’s return fixture against Munster at Allianz Park [KO 3pm, BT Sport 2].

There are a total of 12 changes to the starting line-up, with the likes of Mako Vunipola, Jamie George, George Kruis, Billy Vunipola, Sean Maitland, Elliot Daly, Richard Wigglesworth and captain Owen Farrell returning for the European champions. 2019 World Cup winner Vincent Koch has also been selected.

Maro Itoje, Will Skelton and Brad Barritt are among those who have been left out entirely, while Alex Lozowski, Nick Isiekwe and Ben Earl are the three players who retain their places.

Fullback Max Malins and lock Joel Kpoku will both start a Champions Cup game for the first time.

Saracens:

15. Max Malins
14. Sean Maitland
13. Alex Lozowski
12. Nick Tompkins
11. Elliot Daly
10. Owen Farrell (captain)
9. Richard Wigglesworth

1. Mako Vunipola
2. Jamie George
3. Vincent Koch
4. Joel Kpoku
5. George Kruis
6. Nick Isiekwe
7. Ben Earl
8. Billy Vunipola

Replacements:

16. Tom Woolstencroft
17. Richard Barrington
18. Josh Ibuanokpe
19. Calum Clark
20. Jackson Wray
21. Ben Spencer
22. Manu Vunipola
23. Duncan Taylor

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

