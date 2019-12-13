Big guns return as Saracens make 12 changes for Munster clash

HAVING FIELDED A significantly weakened team in last weekend’s Heineken Champions Cup defeat at Thomond Park, Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall has recalled several of his frontline operators for tomorrow’s return fixture against Munster at Allianz Park [KO 3pm, BT Sport 2].

There are a total of 12 changes to the starting line-up, with the likes of Mako Vunipola, Jamie George, George Kruis, Billy Vunipola, Sean Maitland, Elliot Daly, Richard Wigglesworth and captain Owen Farrell returning for the European champions. 2019 World Cup winner Vincent Koch has also been selected.

Maro Itoje, Will Skelton and Brad Barritt are among those who have been left out entirely, while Alex Lozowski, Nick Isiekwe and Ben Earl are the three players who retain their places.

Fullback Max Malins and lock Joel Kpoku will both start a Champions Cup game for the first time.

Saracens:

15. Max Malins

14. Sean Maitland

13. Alex Lozowski

12. Nick Tompkins

11. Elliot Daly

10. Owen Farrell (captain)

9. Richard Wigglesworth

1. Mako Vunipola

2. Jamie George

3. Vincent Koch

4. Joel Kpoku

5. George Kruis

6. Nick Isiekwe

7. Ben Earl

8. Billy Vunipola

Replacements:

16. Tom Woolstencroft

17. Richard Barrington

18. Josh Ibuanokpe

19. Calum Clark

20. Jackson Wray

21. Ben Spencer

22. Manu Vunipola

23. Duncan Taylor

