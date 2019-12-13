Big guns return as Saracens make 12 changes for Munster clash

HAVING FIELDED A significantly weakened team in last weekend’s Heineken Champions Cup defeat at Thomond Park, Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall has recalled several of his frontline operators for tomorrow’s return fixture against Munster at Allianz Park [KO 3pm, BT Sport 2].
There are a total of 12 changes to the starting line-up, with the likes of Mako Vunipola, Jamie George, George Kruis, Billy Vunipola, Sean Maitland, Elliot Daly, Richard Wigglesworth and captain Owen Farrell returning for the European champions. 2019 World Cup winner Vincent Koch has also been selected.
Maro Itoje, Will Skelton and Brad Barritt are among those who have been left out entirely, while Alex Lozowski, Nick Isiekwe and Ben Earl are the three players who retain their places.
Fullback Max Malins and lock Joel Kpoku will both start a Champions Cup game for the first time.
Saracens:
15. Max Malins
14. Sean Maitland
13. Alex Lozowski
12. Nick Tompkins
11. Elliot Daly
10. Owen Farrell (captain)
9. Richard Wigglesworth
1. Mako Vunipola
2. Jamie George
3. Vincent Koch
4. Joel Kpoku
5. George Kruis
6. Nick Isiekwe
7. Ben Earl
8. Billy Vunipola
Replacements:
16. Tom Woolstencroft
17. Richard Barrington
18. Josh Ibuanokpe
19. Calum Clark
20. Jackson Wray
21. Ben Spencer
22. Manu Vunipola
23. Duncan Taylor
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
COMMENTS (15)