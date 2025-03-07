The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Lavin eases into 60m hurdles final at European Indoors with impressive run
SARAH LAVIN HAS qualified for the final of the women’s 60m hurdles at the European Indoor Athletics championships after running 7.94 seconds to seal second place in the semi-final in the Netherlands.
Lavin, who won her heat last night in 7.93 seconds, looked comfortable in the first of the semi-finals, coming in just behind Pia Skrzyszowska of Poland who clocked 7.84 seconds.
The final takes place at 8.43pm Irish time tonight, with Lavin going through as the fourth-fastest automatic qualifier.
More to follow…
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Athletics european indoor athletics championships Onwards sarah lavin