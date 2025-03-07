Lavin eases into 60m hurdles final at European Indoors with impressive run

SARAH LAVIN HAS qualified for the final of the women’s 60m hurdles at the European Indoor Athletics championships after running 7.94 seconds to seal second place in the semi-final in the Netherlands.

Lavin, who won her heat last night in 7.93 seconds, looked comfortable in the first of the semi-finals, coming in just behind Pia Skrzyszowska of Poland who clocked 7.84 seconds.

The final takes place at 8.43pm Irish time tonight, with Lavin going through as the fourth-fastest automatic qualifier.

More to follow…

