Advertisement
More Stories
Sarah Lavin at the European Indoor Championships. Morgan Treacy/INPHO
FreeOnwards

Lavin eases into 60m hurdles final at European Indoors with impressive run

The Limerick woman crossed the line in 7.94 seconds to claim second place in the semi-final.
1.02pm, 7 Mar 2025

SARAH LAVIN HAS qualified for the final of the women’s 60m hurdles at the European Indoor Athletics championships after running 7.94 seconds to seal second place in the semi-final in the Netherlands.

Lavin, who won her heat last night in 7.93 seconds, looked comfortable in the first of the semi-finals, coming in just behind Pia Skrzyszowska of Poland who clocked 7.84 seconds.

The final takes place at 8.43pm Irish time tonight, with Lavin going through as the fourth-fastest automatic qualifier.

More to follow…

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie