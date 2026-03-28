'It’s just the modern way' - Clarke disappointed as Scotland fans boo team after Japan defeat

STEVE CLARKE REVEALED his surprise and disappointment after hearing some boos from the Tartan Army following Scotland’s 1-0 defeat by Japan at Hampden Park.

The Scots were cheered off the pitch in November after a dramatic 4-2 win over Denmark qualified them for the World Cup finals for the first time since 1998.

However, their return to the national stadium for the first of their warm-up games for North America was more sedate.

Both sides hit the woodwork in the first half but Hajime Moriyasu’s visitors got the breakthrough in the 84th minute through substitute Junya Ito and the home fans revealed their frustration at the end.

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Asked if he was surprised by the reaction of the fans, Clarke said: “Yes and it disappointed me to be honest.

“It’s just the modern way, it seems to be now if you lose a game you get booed.

“You have just got to deal with it. It disappoints me.”

Scotland will face Ivory Coast at Everton’s Hill Dickinson on Tuesday night as further preparation for the World Cup group games against Haiti, Morocco and Brazil in the summer.

Mauricio Pochettino. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Meanwhile, the United States were routed 5-2 by Belgium on Saturday in a humbling defeat for Mauricio Pochettino’s team as they prepare to co-host this summer’s World Cup.

The thrashing comes as a brutal reality check for the Americans, who have high hopes of a deep run in the upcoming tournament but were found severely lacking once again when facing top European opposition.

Just 75 days before the World Cup kicks off, the Americans took an early lead against the world’s ninth-ranked team, with Weston McKennie slotting in to the delight of a packed 67,000 Atlanta crowd.

But any hopes of a statement victory were dashed as the Belgians swiftly came to life, with a deluge of goals from Zeno Debast, Amadou Onana, and Charles De Ketelaere, and a brace from substitute Dodi Lukebakio.

Patrick Agyemang grabbed a late consolation for the US, who play Portugal in another high-profile friendly Tuesday before Pochettino announces his final squad in May.