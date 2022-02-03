Gray returns for 'red-hot favourites' Scotland as team named for England opener

Jonny Gray facing Ireland last March. Source: PA

JONNY GRAY HAS been recalled by Scotland for their Six Nations opener at home to England on Saturday.

The Exeter lock missed the November internationals through injury but is set to make his first Scotland start since facing Ireland in March last year.

Behind the scrum, Glasgow’s Ali Price and Racing 92′s Finn Russell will form a half-back pairing for a fourth consecutive Test.

England named their team earlier today, with Tom Curry set to captain the side.

Eddie Jones has questioned the resurgent Scots’ ability to deal with expectation after installing the Calcutta Cup holders as ‘red-hot favourites’ for Saturday’s Murrayfield collision.

England open the Guinness Six Nations against a side they have beaten just once in the last four meetings and while bookmakers are backing them to win, it is a fixture full off pitfalls.

An injury crisis has rippled through Jones’ squad, accounting for seasoned campaigners such as Owen Farrell and Courtney Lawes, and resulting in the selection of a team where seven starters have no more than 10 caps.

The swirling wind and driving rain forecast for Saturday should also play into Scottish hands with Finn Russell and Stuart Hogg well versed in the nuances of kicking in difficult conditions at Murrayfield.

Jones insists the stage is set for Gregor Townsend’s team, but also wonders if they can deliver.

“It’s the first time I’ve had the experience of going up there when Scotland have been red-hot favourites. They’re expected to win,” Jones said.

“Every time their players look at the crowd at Murrayfield they’ll feel that expectation. They’re red hot favourites and they’ve got to cope with that.

“We can’t wait to get up there. And the best thing about it is that we’re going to play in Scottish weather.

“This is a special game, the Calcutta Cup. It’s been going for 151 years. It means a lot to both countries and it’s the first time I’ve gone there as the underdogs.

“There’ll be 67,000 fans and they’ll be thinking about all the fans watching the game on the BBC.

“They have to carry that burden. Every game for us is the same – we’re expected to win, so it’s no different for us.

“We’re very equipped for it. We’re a young but good side. We’ve had a really good preparation with a few obstacles thrown at us, but we’ve coped with that really well.

“The side has come together well – tactically, socially and emotionally.”

Scotland (v England)

15. Stuart Hogg – Exeter Chiefs – (Captain) – 88 caps

14. Darcy Graham – Edinburgh Rugby – 22 caps

13. Chris Harris – Gloucester Rugby – 31 caps

12. Sam Johnson – Glasgow Warriors – 21 caps

11. Duhan van der Merwe – Worcester Warriors – 13 caps

10. Finn Russell – Racing 92 – (Vice-Captain) – 58 caps

9. Ali Price – Glasgow Warriors – 46 caps

1. Rory Sutherland – Worcester Warriors – 16 caps

2. George Turner – Glasgow Warriors – 20 caps

3. Zander Fagerson – Glasgow Warriors – 42 caps

4. Jonny Gray – Exeter Chiefs – 64 caps

5. Grant Gilchrist – Edinburgh Rugby – 48 caps

6. Jamie Ritchie – Edinburgh Rugby – (Vice-Captain) – 31 caps

7. Hamish Watson – Edinburgh Rugby – 45 caps

8. Matt Fagerson – Glasgow Warriors – 17 caps

Replacements

16. Stuart McInally – Edinburgh Rugby – 43 caps

17. Pierre Schoeman – Edinburgh Rugby – 4 caps

18. WP Nel – Edinburgh Rugby – 43 caps

19. Sam Skinner – Exeter Chiefs – 15 caps

20. Magnus Bradbury – Edinburgh Rugby – 14 caps

21. Ben White – London Irish – Uncapped

22 Blair Kinghorn – Edinburgh Rugby – 28 caps

23 Sione Tuipulotu – Glasgow Warriors – 1 cap.

