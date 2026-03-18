Scott Bemand signs contract extension to remain as Ireland head coach until 2029 World Cup

SCOTT BEMAND HAS signed a contract extension to remain as Ireland head coach until the Women’s Rugby World Cup in 2029.

In charge since 2023, Bemand, 47, guided Ireland back to the World Cup stage in England last year, and has overseen the side’s ascension to number five in the world rankings.

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In Bemand’s time in charge, Ireland won the inaugural WXV3 tournament in Dubai, finished third in the Women’s Six Nations to automatically qualify for Women’s Rugby Cup 2025 in England and then recorded a famous victory over New Zealand at WXV1 in Vancouver to finish second in that tournament.

‘Privilege’

At last year’s Women’s Rugby Cup 2025, Ireland qualified for the quarter-final stage following pool victories over Spain and Japan before being edged out in a quarter-final by France in Exeter.

Bemand said: “It is a great privilege to sign on for another Rugby World Cup cycle with the IRFU and reaffirm my commitment and belief in the squad and programme moving forward. We have made positive progress in recent years but we know there is more to come from our group and are excited to build on the foundations we have laid.

“There’s a strong work ethic, determination and belief within the playing squad and staff, and I’m committed to building on that as we aim to compete at the highest level.”

IRFU performance director David Humphreys said: “We’re delighted to secure Scott’s future for the next Rugby World Cup cycle at an important growth stage for our Women’s squad.

“The tireless work, dedication and investment Scott has put into the programme over the last couple of years has been evident through the team’s performances, and it was important for us to retain Scott’s leadership moving forward into this year’s Guinness Women’s Six Nations campaign and beyond.”

Ireland will open the Women’s Six Nations away to England at Allianz Stadium on Saturday, 11 April, before hosting Italy at Dexcom Stadium on Saturday, 18 April.