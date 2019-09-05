Seán Cox will make an emotional return to Anfield after moving to the UK for treatment

SEÁN COX WILL begin the next stage of his rehabilitation this week after moving to the UK where he will undergo an initial 12 week programme at a specialist neurological facility in the north of England.

The 54-year-old suffered severe injuries in April 2018 following an unprovoked attack outside Anfield before Liverpool’s Champions League semi-final against AS Roma.

After undertaking 18 months of treatment in Ireland, Mr Cox will continue his recovery in England where the rehabilitation programme will focus on improving his speech and movement.

Providing an update on her husband’s condition on Thursday, Martina Cox said: “Seán has made progress over the past eighteen months but it is extremely slow.

“He finds it very difficult to express himself verbally and, while it seems he can hear and understand more, his speech remains very challenged.

“It is unlikely that he ever will walk again which is difficult to accept for someone as active as Seán used to be.”

A Liverpool Legends game at the Aviva Stadium raised €748,000 in June. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

The father-of-three was pictured sporting a Dublin jersey watching Sunday’s All-Ireland final against Kerry. Ms Cox said her husband remained a keen Liverpool and GAA supporter.

“On the positive side, he remains an avid sports fan and is always in a great mood when watching Dublin GAA or Liverpool on the television,” she said.

“We are about to start a renovation of our house in Dunboyne which will hopefully be finished by Christmas, making it wheelchair accessible and installing specialist equipment which will mean Seán can spend time in the family home rather than continually being in a hospital environment.”

Mr Cox will make an emotional return to Anfield next month where he will attend a Liverpool game as a guest of club CEO Peter Moore. John Bishop, a lifelong Liverpool fan, will also host a show in January 2020 at the Three Are to raise much-needed funds for Mr Cox’s future care.

“Being able to bring Seán to England for rehabilitation and, in time, having him spend more time in our adapted home is all privately funded and has been made possible by the generosity of so many people and organisations who took Seán into their hearts,” Mrs Cox added.

“The Cox family remain hugely grateful on Seán’s behalf for the ongoing show of support.”

Donations to help with Sean’s future rehabilitation and care can be made here.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!