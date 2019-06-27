Liverpool snap up highly-rated Dutch defender Van den Berg

Van den berg in action for the Netherlands U19s.

LIVERPOOL HAVE ANNOUNCED the signing of Dutch defender Sepp van den Berg, subject to international clearance.

The 17-year-old has agreed a long-term deal and will arrive at Melwood next month to go straight into Jurgen Klopp’s first-team squad.

An U19 international with the Netherlands, he made 15 Eredivisie appearances for PEC Zwolle last season.

The likes of Ajax and Bayern Munich were reportedly interested in Van den Berg, and Liverpool will pay an initial £1.3 million that could rise to £4.4m.

Signing on: Van den Berg in the red of Liverpool. Source: Twitter/LFC

“It’s just an amazing feeling,” the teenager told Liverpool’s website. “It is, for me, the biggest club in the world and it’s a dream come true. I am really excited.

I’ve seen what kind of players from the Academy grew into the first team here. It is unbelievable, especially when this kind of big club does that.

“Of course, the trainer [Jurgen Klopp] is a great guy and one of the reasons they are successful – and also one of the reasons I came here.

“I think this is the best place for me to grow and hopefully play a lot of games here.”

