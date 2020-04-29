This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
What do you remember from the golden age of Italian football?

Serie A was widely regarded as the best league in the world during the ’80s and ’90s.

By Ben Blake Wednesday 29 Apr 2020, 2:26 PM
Which of these clubs did Liam Brady not play for?
Ascoli
Inter Milan

Sampdoria
Bologna
Who did Brady say was the best player he ever played with?
Marco Tardelli
Michel Platini

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge
Graeme Souness
Diego Maradona led Napoli to their first-ever Scudetto in what year?
1987
1988

1989
1990
Which of the famous Dutch trio did Milan secure a deal for first?
Ruud Gullit
Marco van Basten

Frank Rijkaard
And who did Arrigo Sacchi’s side beat to win the European Cup in 1989?
Steaua Bucharest
Benfica

Red Star Belgrade
Barcelona
Sampdoria lost out to Barcelona in the same final three years later. What was the score?
1-0
2-0

3-0
4-0
Juventus broke the world transfer record to sign who for £12.5million in 1992?
Roberto Baggio
Gianluca Vialli

Fabrizio Ravanelli
Andreas Möller
What was Gabriel Batistuta’s trademark goal celebration?
Putting his jersey over his head
Karate kicking the corner flag

Running to the stands to hug his mother
Pretending to fire a machine gun
Who scored two stunning goals against Brescia on his Inter Milan debut in August 1997?
Alvaro Recoba
Ronaldo

Robbie Keane
Christian Vieri
Oliver Bierhoff finished as the league’s top scorer in the 97/98 season. Who was he playing for at the time?
Chievo
Udinese

Ascoli
Milan
How many Serie A players won the Fifa World Player of the Year in the 1990s?
4
5

6
7
Here is a picture of the great Parma team that won the Uefa Cup in 1999. Name the first player on the left in the back row…
Dino Baggio
Diego Fuser

Paul Vanoli
Nestor Sensini
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Paolo Maldini
Five-time European Cup winner, club legend and all round football icon.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Zvonimir Boban
The Croatian midfielder became a key player for Milan during at decade with the Rossoneri.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Ibrahim Ba
Appeared set for big things when he joined Milan in 1997, but didn't live up to expectations and was dropped from the France squad for the '98 World Cup.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Gianluigi Lentini
Once the world's most expensive transfer, the Milan winger was never the same player after a car crash in 1993.
Share your result:

