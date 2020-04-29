TagsSee other tags
What do you remember from the golden age of Italian football?
Serie A was widely regarded as the best league in the world during the ’80s and ’90s.
Which of these clubs did Liam Brady not play for?
Ascoli
Inter Milan
Sampdoria
Bologna
Who did Brady say was the best player he ever played with?
Marco Tardelli
Michel Platini
Karl-Heinz Rummenigge
Graeme Souness
Diego Maradona led Napoli to their first-ever Scudetto in what year?
1987
1988
1989
1990
Which of the famous Dutch trio did Milan secure a deal for first?
Ruud Gullit
Marco van Basten
Frank Rijkaard
And who did Arrigo Sacchi’s side beat to win the European Cup in 1989?
Steaua Bucharest
Benfica
Red Star Belgrade
Barcelona
Sampdoria lost out to Barcelona in the same final three years later. What was the score?
1-0
2-0
3-0
4-0
Juventus broke the world transfer record to sign who for £12.5million in 1992?
Roberto Baggio
Gianluca Vialli
Fabrizio Ravanelli
Andreas Möller
What was Gabriel Batistuta’s trademark goal celebration?
Putting his jersey over his head
Karate kicking the corner flag
Running to the stands to hug his mother
Pretending to fire a machine gun
Who scored two stunning goals against Brescia on his Inter Milan debut in August 1997?
Alvaro Recoba
Ronaldo
Robbie Keane
Christian Vieri
Oliver Bierhoff finished as the league’s top scorer in the 97/98 season. Who was he playing for at the time?
Chievo
Udinese
Ascoli
Milan
How many Serie A players won the Fifa World Player of the Year in the 1990s?
4
5
6
7
Here is a picture of the great Parma team that won the Uefa Cup in 1999. Name the first player on the left in the back row…
Dino Baggio
Diego Fuser
Paul Vanoli
Nestor Sensini
