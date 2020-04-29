What do you remember from the golden age of Italian football?

Which of these clubs did Liam Brady not play for? Ascoli Inter Milan

Sampdoria Bologna

Who did Brady say was the best player he ever played with? Marco Tardelli Michel Platini

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge Graeme Souness

Diego Maradona led Napoli to their first-ever Scudetto in what year? 1987 1988

1989 1990

Which of the famous Dutch trio did Milan secure a deal for first? Ruud Gullit Marco van Basten

Frank Rijkaard

And who did Arrigo Sacchi’s side beat to win the European Cup in 1989? Steaua Bucharest Benfica

Red Star Belgrade Barcelona

Sampdoria lost out to Barcelona in the same final three years later. What was the score? 1-0 2-0

3-0 4-0

Juventus broke the world transfer record to sign who for £12.5million in 1992? Roberto Baggio Gianluca Vialli

Fabrizio Ravanelli Andreas Möller

What was Gabriel Batistuta’s trademark goal celebration? Putting his jersey over his head Karate kicking the corner flag

Running to the stands to hug his mother Pretending to fire a machine gun

Who scored two stunning goals against Brescia on his Inter Milan debut in August 1997? Alvaro Recoba Ronaldo

Robbie Keane Christian Vieri

Oliver Bierhoff finished as the league’s top scorer in the 97/98 season. Who was he playing for at the time? Chievo Udinese

Ascoli Milan

How many Serie A players won the Fifa World Player of the Year in the 1990s? 4 5

6 7