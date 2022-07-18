Membership : Access or Sign Up
Monday 18 July 2022
Shamrock Rovers could meet Dinamo Zagreb in Champions League qualifiers

The Hoops are away to Ludogorets in the second qualifying round tomorrow evening.

By The42 Team Monday 18 Jul 2022, 11:38 AM
1 hour ago 1,108 Views 2 Comments
Roberto Lopes and the Shamrock Rovers players celebrate progressing past Hibernians.
Image: Darrin Zammit Lupi/INPHO
Image: Darrin Zammit Lupi/INPHO

SHAMROCK ROVERS HAVE discovered their potential opponents for the third qualifying round of the Champions League. 

The Hoops progressed past Hibernians of Malta in their opening tie to earn a meeting with Bulgarian side Ludogorets.

If Stephen Bradley’s men come through a tough second qualifying round, they will then take on the winner of Dinamo Zagreb versus Macedonian outfit Shkupi. 

Rovers are away to Ludogorets in the first leg tomorrow evening (6.45pm, live on RTÉ 2). 

Sligo Rovers and St Patrick’s Athletic are both involved in the Europa Conference League draw shortly.  

