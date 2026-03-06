Historic night for Shamrock Rovers boss Stephen Bradley ends with deserved win over Derry City

Shamrock Rovers 1

Derry City 0

OF ALL THE accolades and all the trophies Stephen Bradley has collected in his time as Shamrock Rovers boss, the presentation of some glassware on the side of the pitch before kick-off was certainly on the more understated side.

But its significance should not be overlooked.

Members of the club’s board were joined by some of his backroom staff to acknowledge an historic milestone.

After 10 years, five league titles, two FAI Cups and three campaigns in the group/league phase of European football, Bradley took charge of his 445th game as Rovers boss.

He overtook the record held by the legendary Paddy Coad, who was at the helm between 1949-1960, as another famous night during this generation of dominance was celebrated.

Another three points were also secured courtesy of substitute Dylan Watts’ 81st minute penalty against Derry City.

This was the Candystripes’ fifth game of the campaign and first away from home. If this performance is an indication of their form to come on the road there could be more struggles ahead.

But tonight was about Bradley and Rovers, and the head coach would have been thrilled with how the champions responded to last week’s dismal Dublin derby defeat to Bohemians by performing with more authority and confidence.

Four teenagers were again trusted from the start and each offered something promising.

Cory O’Sullivan lasted the full 90 in defence while Arsenal-bound Victor Ozhianvuna and fellow Ireland U17 international Michael Noonan were both substituted as part of a triple change on 71 minutes.

Adam Brennan again offered more than just glimpses of his exciting talents down the left wing. The winter arrival from UCD could become another individual success story of the Bradley era and his positivity and spirit proved the undoing of Derry.

Having already given Barry Cotter a testing time, his replacement Conor Barr was also afforded little respite even with fresh legs and the minutes ticking down.

Brennan got the ball near the touchline, the chalk on his heels, and instead of opting to try and recycle possession or give himself a breather he went for the jugular.

He got around the outside of Barr and was about to break clear before he was clipped and brought down.

The penalty award was clear and Watts sent Ed Beach the wrong way with a low effort to the goalkeeper’s right.

It was a goal that summed up the balancing act Bradley has mastered between evolution and maturity of performance given Brennan and Watts are two wildly contrasting stages of their career.

Equally, the creative influence of Jack Byrne was clear alongside the continued class of Graham Burke.

That duo combined on 33 minutes when Byrne let the ball run across his body on the edge of the box, swerving the pressure of James McClean before a lovely reverse pass into Burke’s path put him one-on-one with Beach.

Having made a dreadful error to give away a goal against Waterford last week the Derry goalkeeper made amends by standing firm and making himself as big as possible to make a close-range save.

Bradley recieved another memento of the night a few moments later when he was shown a yellow card for dissent on the touchline.

Even with the game scoreless there was not a sense of frustration or panic among the crowd of 5,205.

They were reacting positively to their side’s impressive performance and that faith was rewarded in those final moments when Brennan showed his class and Watts kept his cool from the spot.

Byrne was named man of the match and it was hard to argue. Another facet of Bradley’s management is how well he has utilised a squad bursting with talent.

At one point of the night here they were in the bottom half, but patience paid off and they now are third.

With Monday’s re-arranged Dublin derby with Shelbourne to come, victory at Tolka Park will send them level on points with St Patrick’s Athletic in second place.

As Bradley knows by now, it’s better to just take this one game at a time.

Shamrock Rovers: Ed McGinty; Dan Cleary (Lee Grace 59), Roberto Lopes (captain), Cory O’Sullivan; Tunmise Sobowale (Jake Mulraney 71), Victor Ozhianvuna (Dylan Watts 71), Matt Healy, Jack Byrne, Adam Brennan; Graham Burke (Aaron Greene 78), Michael Noonan (John McGovern 71).

Derry City: Ed Beach; Barry Cotter (Conor Barr 68), Patrick McClean, Jamie Stott, Ben Doherty; Gavin Whyte (Afolabi Akinyemi HT), James McClean, Adam O’Reilly, Michael Duffy; James Clarke (Henry Rylah 68), Josh Thomas (James Olyianka HT).

Referee: Kevin O’Sullivan

Attendance: 5,205.