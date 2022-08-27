Shamrock Rovers' Europa Conference League fixtures confirmed

Rovers will be hoping for more big European nights at Tallaght Stadium.

Rovers will be hoping for more big European nights at Tallaght Stadium.

SHAMROCK ROVERS’ EUROPA Conference League fixtures have been confirmed.

The Hoops will host Djurgården of Sweden in their Group F opener at Tallaght Stadium on Thursday, 8 September, before a trips to Gent (Belgium) and Molde (Norway) on 15 September and 1 October respectively.

Stephen Bradley’s side then welcome Molde for the return tie on 13 October, followed by Gent on the 27th. They round off the group stages with a visit to Djurgården on 3 November.

The winner of each group will qualify directly for the last-16 knockout phase, with the runner-up in each group progressing to a two-legged play-off against the sides that finished third in their Europa League group for the right to move to the last-16.

The final will take place at the Eden Arena, Prague, on 7 June next year.

Shamrock Rovers’ Europa Conference League fixtures

Shamrock Rovers v Djurgården, Tallaght Stadium, Thursday, 8 September, 8pm

Gent v Shamrock Rovers, KAA Gent Stadium, Thursday, 15 September, 5.45pm

Molde v Shamrock Rovers, Molde Stadion, Thursday 1 October, 5.45pm

Shamrock Rovers v Molde, Tallaght Stadium, Thursday 13 October, 8pm

Shamrock Rovers v Gent, Tallaght Stadium, Thursday 27 October, 8pm

Djurgården v Shamrock Rovers, Stockholm Arena, Thursday 3 November, 5.45pm.