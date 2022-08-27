Shamrock Rovers' Europa Conference League fixtures confirmed

SHAMROCK ROVERS’ EUROPA Conference League fixtures have been confirmed.
The Hoops will host Djurgården of Sweden in their Group F opener at Tallaght Stadium on Thursday, 8 September, before a trips to Gent (Belgium) and Molde (Norway) on 15 September and 1 October respectively.
Stephen Bradley’s side then welcome Molde for the return tie on 13 October, followed by Gent on the 27th. They round off the group stages with a visit to Djurgården on 3 November.
The winner of each group will qualify directly for the last-16 knockout phase, with the runner-up in each group progressing to a two-legged play-off against the sides that finished third in their Europa League group for the right to move to the last-16.
The final will take place at the Eden Arena, Prague, on 7 June next year.
🚨 l Our Group F fixtures have been confirmed 👇— Shamrock Rovers FC ☘️ (@ShamrockRovers) August 27, 2022
🎟️ Ticket details to be announced next week#RoversInEurope l @europacnfleague
Shamrock Rovers’ Europa Conference League fixtures
- Shamrock Rovers v Djurgården, Tallaght Stadium, Thursday, 8 September, 8pm
- Gent v Shamrock Rovers, KAA Gent Stadium, Thursday, 15 September, 5.45pm
- Molde v Shamrock Rovers, Molde Stadion, Thursday 1 October, 5.45pm
- Shamrock Rovers v Molde, Tallaght Stadium, Thursday 13 October, 8pm
- Shamrock Rovers v Gent, Tallaght Stadium, Thursday 27 October, 8pm
- Djurgården v Shamrock Rovers, Stockholm Arena, Thursday 3 November, 5.45pm.
Differently
Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 MembershipBecome a Member
COMMENTS