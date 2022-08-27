Membership : Access or Sign Up
Shamrock Rovers' Europa Conference League fixtures confirmed

The Hoops host Swedish side Djurgården in their Group F opener on 8 September.

By The42 Team Saturday 27 Aug 2022, 11:36 AM
Rovers will be hoping for more big European nights at Tallaght Stadium.
Image: Evan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Evan Treacy/INPHO

SHAMROCK ROVERS’ EUROPA Conference League fixtures have been confirmed.

The Hoops will host Djurgården of Sweden in their Group F opener at Tallaght Stadium on Thursday, 8 September, before a trips to Gent (Belgium) and Molde (Norway) on 15 September and 1 October respectively.

Stephen Bradley’s side then welcome Molde for the return tie on 13 October, followed by Gent on the 27th. They round off the group stages with a visit to Djurgården on 3 November.

The winner of each group will qualify directly for the last-16 knockout phase, with the runner-up in each group progressing to a two-legged play-off against the sides that finished third in their Europa League group for the right to move to the last-16. 

The final will take place at the Eden Arena, Prague, on 7 June next year. 

Shamrock Rovers’ Europa Conference League fixtures

  • Shamrock Rovers v Djurgården, Tallaght Stadium, Thursday, 8 September, 8pm
  • Gent v Shamrock Rovers, KAA Gent Stadium, Thursday, 15 September, 5.45pm
  • Molde v Shamrock Rovers, Molde Stadion, Thursday 1 October, 5.45pm
  • Shamrock Rovers v Molde, Tallaght Stadium, Thursday 13 October, 8pm
  • Shamrock Rovers v Gent, Tallaght Stadium, Thursday 27 October, 8pm
  • Djurgården v Shamrock Rovers, Stockholm Arena, Thursday 3 November, 5.45pm.

