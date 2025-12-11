Breidablik call an end to Shamrock Rovers European adventure

Breidablik 3 – 1 Shamrock Rovers

THERE WAS BITTER disappointment for Shamrock Rovers on a bitterly cold night in Reykjavik as the Hoops were defeated 3-1 by Breidablik with the Icelandic side inflicting a second painful loss on Rovers in European action in three seasons.

Just as Breidablik had eliminated Rovers from the Champions League qualifiers in 2023, they now ended the Hoops interest in this season’s Conference League as Rovers face into a dead rubber game in Tallaght against Hamrun Spartans next week without any prospects of progression into next February’s play-offs.

Graham Burke had put Rovers a goal to the good with a driven left foot strike to send the 250 travelling supporters in the small crowd in the Icelandic national stadium into delirium. Rory Gaffney’s centre found Matt Healy and a nice interchange allowed Burke to find space to fire home his 13 th European goal – to move just one behind David McMillan in the all-time list of League of Ireland goalscorers in Europe.

Graham Burke celebrates his goal. Hafsteinn Snær Porsteinsson / INPHO Hafsteinn Snær Porsteinsson / INPHO / INPHO

The home side equalised three minutes later from a David Ingvarsson set piece after Rovers were caught out by a quick short corner. Oli Valur Omarsson was given time to find Viktor Margeirsson at the back post and his touch inside the six-yard box took the ball home for the equaliser.

The wind howled across the pitch but the Hoops did have the benefit of it mostly behind their backs but they couldn’t exploit that in the opening half and they exited the pitch at the break level.

A draw was no good for either team’s knockout phase qualification hopes and Rovers introduced striker Michael Noonan in place of Danny Grant in the 67th minute as the Hoops sought out a winner but it was the home side who scored next.

Omarsson had time to cut inside onto his left foot and curl a shot by the despairing dive of McGinty. In injury time, the Rovers goalkeeper was caught upfield for a corner and substitute Kristinn Jonsson was able to race clear and slot home from distance into the empty net to add insult to injury from a Rovers perspective.

Breidablik: Ari Einarsson; Yeoman (Hallsson 88), Margeirsson, Muminović, Ingvarsson; Einarsson (Steindórsson 90+5), Gunnlaugsson ©, Arnór Gauti Jónsson; Ómarsson (Magnússon 90+5), Thorsteinsson (Kristinn Jónsson 88), Bjarnason.

Shamrock Rovers: McGinty; Cleary, Pico Lopes ©, Grace (Kovalevskis 61); Grant (Noonan 67), Watts (Malley 84), Healy, O’Sullivan; Ozhianvuna (McGovern 84), Burke; Gaffney.

Referee: Enea Jorgji (Albania)