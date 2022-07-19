37 mins ago

Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.

Shamrock Rovers are in Bulgaria for their champions League second qualifying round tie against local champions Ludogorets. They have collected 11 consecutive league titles and are considerably strong than opening-round opponents Hibernians.

Ludogorets are currently top of the Parva Liga with two wins from their opening two games. Just getting there proved difficult for Stephen Bradley’s outfit. With no charter flight available, Rovers travelled to Razgrad in the country’s northeast in separate groups. Some went direct, others caught connections.

The first bit of news is that the Irish champions will start with Jack Byrne, Graham Burke and Neil Farrugia all on the bench.

Kick-off at the Huvepharma Arena is at 6.45pm.