Shelbourne's act of defiance keeps Shamrock Rovers waiting for title party

Shamrock Rovers 0

Shelbourne 1

A FINAL ACT of defiance from deposed champions Shelbourne may only delay the inevitable but it at least prevented the unenviable sight of their title being taken in front of them.

Shamrock Rovers needed just a point to regain the Premier Division crown against the side that prevented a five-in-a-row last season.

But Kerr McInroy’s first-half goal was enough to keep the Tallaght faithful waiting and allowed the 1,000-strong travelling support revel in victory.

This result won’t, of course, have the same sense of devastation for Rovers that last season’s dramatic conclusion inflicted.

The deflation and frustration was clear, though, and for the final 12 minutes not even Paddy Barrett’s straight red card was enough to inspire a rousing finale to deliver what would have been a glorious equaliser.

The sight of goalkeeper Ed McGinty going up for a late corner shows how much they wanted to get the job done now.

Rovers have four more opportunities to get the single point required – provided Derry City win all of their fixtures and can overturn a 15-goal deficit in the process – and could well do it in another Dublin derby away to St Patrick’s Athletic next Friday.

Shels started like a team possessed, their motivation not solely based in spite.

European qualification would signal a successful season considering Joey O’Brien took the reins when Damien Duff quit in June.

They started the night in sixth place and a trip to Cork City follows this on Monday night to make up their games in hand.

Another victory on Leeside would send Shels into third above Bohemians.

Shels broke the deadlock on 33 minutes and it was a goal that didn’t quite come out of nowhere but did arrive after Rovers had begun to settle into the game.

O’Brien’s side could have been two goals up inside 15 minutes, Mipo Odubeko flicking an opportunistic shot wide with the outside of his right foot from six yards.

Harry Wood was the next one to come close, opening his body from a similar distance but slicing the side foot effort wide.

Both chances came because of the effervescence of the excellent James Norris gallivanting on regular overlaps down the left.

For that second Wood chance he might well have gone down under the challenge of Daniel Cleary, but he stayed on his feet and picked out his man in a crowded penalty area.

While Rovers did start to control the tempo in midfield, the drastic overhaul Bradley required in defence was clearly taking its tool.

Two of the usual back three – Lee Grace and captain Roberto Lopes – were absent due to injury and international duty, respectively, while wing backs Josh Honohan and Danny Grant were both unavailable because of fitness issues.

They offer so much in terms of balance but also added penetration in the attacking third and their replacements, Darragh Nugent and Trevor Clarke, struggled.

Shels seemed to target Nugent down the right and it was no surprise that is where the opener came from.

Jack Henry-Francis’ cross was blocked by Matt Healy and while there were shouts from the away bench and supporters for handball it was Norris who didn’t switch off to the possibilities.

He was onto the breaking ball in a flash, his drilled cross then took a fortunate nick off Cleary’s heel and that deflection was perfect for McInroy to continue his stride and finish low and hard first time from eight yards.

Shels had the lead, and Ed McGinty’s spectacular fingertip save from McInroy’s 30-yard shot five minutes after the restart prevented it from being doubled.

The spark of danger was still evident down the other end when Shels goalkeeper Wessel Speel had to make an equally impressive save low to his left when Danny Mandroiu arrowed a cushioned volley towards the bottom corner.

As the second half wore on, Shels were understandably content to drop a bit deeper and play more on the counter attack.

There were a couple of needless free kicks given in the vicinity of the 18-yard box as Rovers funneled much of their intricate play through the middle.

It wasn’t so much a case of nerves gripping Tallaght as they have four more opportunities to get the single point required, but frustration was evident as the opportunity to celebrate was slipping away.

Barrett’s red card for a sliding, two-footed lunge on substitute John McGovern to prevent a counter attack brought an added sense of drama for the final 12 minutes.

And Tallaght was so nearly sent into raptures in the 88th minute when Cory O’Sullivan had a goal-bound header cleared off the line by the excellent Norris.

Five minutes of stoppage time brought tension but little else, and when the final whistle blew it was Shels celebrating, their fans still able to sing about being champions for one more week, at least.

Shamrock Rovers: Ed McGinty; Dan Cleary, Adam Mathews, Cory O’Sullivan; Darragh Nugent, Dylan Watts (John McGovern 65), Matt Healy, Danny Mandroiu, Trevor Clarke (Sean Kavanagh 65); Graham Burke (captain), Rory Gaffney (Connor Malley 65).

Shelbourne: Wessel Speel; Milan Mbeng, Paddy Barrett (captain), Kameron Ledwidge, James Norris, Harry Wood (Lewis Temple 81), Jack Henry-Francis (Ali Coote 64), JJ Lunney, Kerr McInroy, Evan Caffrey (Mark Coyle 73), Mipo Odubeko (John Martin 73).

Referee: Rob Hennessy.

Attendance: 7,477.