'Outstanding professional' Long handed two-year contract extension by Southampton

IRISH STRIKER SHANE Long has earned a two-year extension to his Southampton contract, which will bring him up to the summer of 2022.

The 33-year-old, who arrived at St Mary’s from Hull City in 2014, has scored 35 goals in 205 appearances for the south coast club.

Having fallen out of favour, Tipperary native Long was a key player for the Saints once again this season — playing alongside the in-form Danny Ings before matches were postponed by the global pandemic.

He also holds the record for the fastest goal in Premier League history, having scored after just 7.69 seconds against Watford in April 2019.

“Shane is an outstanding professional,” said Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl. “He has been an important player for me and I know also for the managers before me.

“He has scored some big goals for us and helped to create many more for his team-mates too. I think that is one of his top qualities. He is a great team player, and someone who has a positive impact on the group as a whole when he plays.

He is also a player who sets the right example for our youngsters to follow in how he conducts himself on and off the pitch, so this is good news for us that we will have him as part of the squad for another two years.”

Long added: “I love the way the club is run, I love what the club stands for and I’m excited about what the club will do over the next couple of years.

“I can see the club pushing up the league, back to where we all want to be, and I want to be part of that. I’m just delighted to get it done.”

