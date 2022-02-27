Membership : Access or Sign Up
Sunday 27 February 2022
Shane Lowry comes up just short as Straka becomes first Austrian to win on PGA Tour

The Offaly native finished second, one shot behind the winner.

By The42 Team Sunday 27 Feb 2022, 10:56 PM
Shane Lowry hits from the third tee during his final round.
Image: Marta Lavandier
Image: Marta Lavandier

SHANE LOWRY FINISHED second, one shot behind winner Sepp Straka, at the Honda Classic on the PGA Tour as rain impacted the end of the final round in Florida.

Straka became the first Austrian to win on the PGA Tour as he finished on 10-under, with Lowry on his own in second on nine-under.

Lowry had began the day five shots off the lead held by Daniel Berger after the Offaly native had hit rounds of 70, 67 and 67 before the final round.

But Berger endured a nightmare start on his front nine as he double bogeyed the 3rd and also dropped shots on the 5th and 6th holes.

Lowry began impressively with a birdie on the first and another arrived on the 4th. His third birdie on the day arrived on the 11th and he was two shots clear but then Austrian golfer Straka emerged as the challenger as he birdied on the 9th, 14th and 16th holes, to tie the lead.

Straka managed to birdie the last as he carded a 66 and Lowry was unable to replicate that as he played the 18th amidst a heavy downpour, having to settle for a 67.

More to follow…

 

