This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Tuesday 3 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

McGoldrick on target as Sheffield United progress to FA Cup quarter-finals

Elsewhere, Newcastle held on at West Brom to reach the last eight for the first time in 14 years.

By Gavin Cooney Tuesday 3 Mar 2020, 10:38 PM
34 minutes ago 1,129 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5032241

IRISH INTERNATIONAL DAVID McGoldrick was on target for Sheffield United as they needed extra-time to shake off Reading on their way to the FA Cup quarter-finals. 

McGoldrick headed the Blades into a second-minute lead, but Reading levelled the game with a late first-half penalty by George Puscas.

 It was ultimately McGoldrick’s 79th-minute replacement Billy Sharp who scored the winner, heading home Luke Freeman’s cross. 

That McGoldrick has returned to the Sheffield United line-up is a boost for Irish boss Mick McCarthy, who today confirmed that Seamus Coleman will miss this month’s Euro 2020 play-offs with injury. 

John Egan also started for the Blades, although Enda Stevens again missed out with injury. 

Elsewhere, Irish U21 international Dara O’Shea had a night to forget as his West Brom side fell to a 3-2 defeat at home to Newcastle United. 

The Magpies raced into a 3-0 lead through a brace of goals from Miguel Almiron along with a second-half strike from January signing Valentino Lazaro.

West Brom continued to press, however, forcing Danny Rose to head off the line before they finally scored through Matt Phillips 20 minutes from the end. Kenneth Zahore scored in stoppage time to ensure a nervy finish for Newcastle, but they held on to reach the quarter-finals for the first time in 14 years. 

Sheffield United and Newcastle join Chelsea and Arsenal in the hat for the last eight, with a further three games to be decided tomorrow ahead of the Derby’s clash with Manchester United on Thursday. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie