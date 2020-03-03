McGoldrick on target as Sheffield United progress to FA Cup quarter-finals

IRISH INTERNATIONAL DAVID McGoldrick was on target for Sheffield United as they needed extra-time to shake off Reading on their way to the FA Cup quarter-finals.

McGoldrick headed the Blades into a second-minute lead, but Reading levelled the game with a late first-half penalty by George Puscas.

It was ultimately McGoldrick’s 79th-minute replacement Billy Sharp who scored the winner, heading home Luke Freeman’s cross.

That McGoldrick has returned to the Sheffield United line-up is a boost for Irish boss Mick McCarthy, who today confirmed that Seamus Coleman will miss this month’s Euro 2020 play-offs with injury.

John Egan also started for the Blades, although Enda Stevens again missed out with injury.

Elsewhere, Irish U21 international Dara O’Shea had a night to forget as his West Brom side fell to a 3-2 defeat at home to Newcastle United.

The Magpies raced into a 3-0 lead through a brace of goals from Miguel Almiron along with a second-half strike from January signing Valentino Lazaro.

West Brom continued to press, however, forcing Danny Rose to head off the line before they finally scored through Matt Phillips 20 minutes from the end. Kenneth Zahore scored in stoppage time to ensure a nervy finish for Newcastle, but they held on to reach the quarter-finals for the first time in 14 years.

Sheffield United and Newcastle join Chelsea and Arsenal in the hat for the last eight, with a further three games to be decided tomorrow ahead of the Derby’s clash with Manchester United on Thursday.