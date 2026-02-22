Sheffield Wednesday set new English record with February relegation

Sheffield United 2

Sheffield Wednesday 1

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY BECAME the first English Football League club to be relegated in February after Sunday’s 2-1 ‘Steel City’ derby loss away to Sheffield United in the Championship.

The struggling Owls were left with a mountain to climb after being docked 12 points for entering administration in October and a further six in December for repeated late payment of wages.

That left them rooted to the foot of the Championship table on minus seven points after 32 games heading into Sunday’s clash at United’s Bramall Lane ground, with Wednesday knowing that they had to win to delay their inevitable drop.

But they are destined for League One with 13 games of the Championship season remaining after a 10th straight loss left them 41 points adrift of safety with just a maximum of 39 available.

Several members of the senior squad were sold or released in the summer transfer window, with Thai owner Dejphon Chansiri’s failure to pay wages on time leading to restrictions.

A preferred bidder for the club was announced in December but a takeover has still to be completed.

Patrick Bamford and Harrison Burrows scored early goals to leave the Blades in command before Kalvin Phillips was sent off early in the second half.

Wednesday pulled a goal back through Charlie McNeill four minutes after Phillips was red-carded.

That was as good as it got for Wednesday. They had Gabriel Otegbayo dismissed for a second bookable offence with just a minute of normal time remaining and might have lost by an even bigger margin but for a couple of fine late saves by goalkeeper Seny Dieng.

Irish international Chiedozie Ogbene was again absent from even the Sheffield United bench, owing to the limits placed on the number of loan players that can be named in a matchday squad. Phillips’ upcoming suspension will open up an opportunity for Ogbene, given he is on loan from Manchester City.

– © AFP 2026, with reporting by Gavin Cooney