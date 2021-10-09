Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Saturday 9 October 2021
Murray wondergoal sends Shelbourne to FAI Cup decider as Galway finish with 10 players

Shelbourne are through to their first final in five years where they will face either Wexford Youths or Peamount.

By Dave Donnelly Saturday 9 Oct 2021, 4:17 PM
Image: Evan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Evan Treacy/INPHO

Shelbourne 1

Galway 0

Dave Donnelly reports from Tolka Park

NOELLE MURRAY’S STUNNING first-half goal lit up a tetchy FAI Cup semi-final as Shelbourne edged past Galway to reach their first final in five years.

There they could face the side they beat that day, Wexford Youths, who face off with Peamount United in the second semi this evening.

Whoever does face the Reds will need to be wary of Murray, who has a list of spectacular goals as long as Richmond Road but not many could compete with this stunner.

A goal of the highest quality, produced from nothing, left Galway stunned as the Cabra striker lifted the ball over two defenders before firing past Leah Hayes Coen.

It was the moment of inspiration the game needed to that point as defences ruled a tight game of few chances, before and after the goal.

Galway were in it right up until the final whistle and created the better chances in the final quarter despite being reduced to ten as Julie-Ann Russell harshly saw red.

The visitors came with the intention to play from the back but struggled to play through a stacked Shels midfield.

Shels had half-chances of their own, the best seeing Pearl Slattery hook the ball over from a corner, while Murray and Rachel Graham also went close.

A Jessie Stapleton interception set in motion the stunning winner on the half hour as Murray picked up the ball on the edge of the box.

She dinked the ball first over the head of Becky Walsh, and then Savannah McCarthy, before burying her volley past the helpless Galway keeper.

Galway continued to play a patient passing game in the second half but were reduced to ten players as Galway native Russell saw red.

She was first booked for diving when it looked like she had a case for a penalty, before being shown a second yellow for blocked an Amanda Budden kick out.

Galway had their best spell of the game when down a player, however, and Budden produced an excellent save to tip over Emma Starr’s sweetly-struck shot.

And Stapleton came to her side’s rescue moments later as she headed a Shauna Brennan rocket off the line and over the bar.

Noonan had a chance to wrap it up late on as she was played through on goal but Hayes Coen saved her tame effort, however it mattered little as Shels held on through five added minutes.

Shelbourne: Amanda Budden; Jess Gargan, Shauna Fox, Pearl Slattery, Chloe Mustaki; Jessie Stapleton, Rachel Graham, Ciara Grant; Alex Kavanagh (Jess Ziu 69), Noelle Murray, Saoirse Noonan.

Galway: Leah Hayes Coen; Therese Kinnevey (Aoibheann Costello 85), Becky Walsh, Savannah McCarthy, Shauna Brennan; Meabh De Burca, Chloe Singleton (Nicole McNamara 79), Emma Starr; Julie-Ann Russell, Lynsey McKey, Aoife Thompson (Kate Slevin 60).

Referee: David Keeler.

Dave Donnelly
