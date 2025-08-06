Shelbourne secure famous Europa League win in Croatia

Uefa Europa League (Third qualifying round, first leg)

HNK Rijeka 1

Shelbourne 2

GOALS FROM SAM Bone and John Martin saw Shelbourne stage a remarkable come from behind victory to record perhaps their greatest away night in Europe, stunning Croatian champions Rijeka in their own backyard on the Adriatic coast.

Ahead of this first leg, head coach Joey O’Brien spoke of there being no Plan B in talking up his side’s ability to come and win the game.

And that they did, showing admirable organisation and shape under Rijeka’s dominance of the ball and commendable composure and intent when they had it.

It’s now very much all to play for ahead of the second leg at Tolka Park next Tuesday.

The rewards for getting through are huge. The winners advance to the Europa League play-off round with the parachute guarantee of Conference League league phase and its minimum €3.8 million prize fund.

Greek side PAOK or Wolfsberger of Austria await in the play-off round of the Europa League.

Defeat for the League of Ireland champions could see a repeat of their Champions League first round clash with Linfield in the Conference League play-offs, should the Irish League kingpins come through their third tier tie against Vikingur of the Faroe Islands.

Joey O'Brien celebrates winning. Aleksandar Djorovic / INPHO Aleksandar Djorovic / INPHO / INPHO

O’Brien made five changes from last week’s Champions League loss at Qarabag, setting up in a defensive 5-3-2 formation with Mipo Odubeko and Sean Boyd both starting in attack.

As expected, Rijeka enjoyed plenty of possession as they worked for openings early on before an injury to Boyd forced Shelbourne into an early change with Martin coming into the fray in a straight swap up top.

Despite their dominance of the ball, it was 22 minutes before the home side threatened, Amir Gojak’s low drive comfortably held by Wessel Speel.

The well-positioned Speel ably dealt with a strike from Niko Jankovic before Shelbouren enjoyed their first spell of possession.

Rijeka finished the first 45 back on the front foot, creating their only clear opening of the half. Again it was Jankovic who got sight of goal, his low drive bringing a fine save down to his right from Speel.

But an unforced error from Speel would all but gift Rijeka the lead 11 minutes after the interval.

The recently signed on loan Dutch goalkeeper took a heavy touch from Bone’s back pass and then tripped inrushing Congolese winger Merveic Ndockyt. The impressive Jankovic sent Speel the wrong way from 12 yards.

The lead lasted just two minute, however, as Shelbourne levelled with a terrific set-piece goal from their first corner of the game.

Kerr McInroy worked a one-two from the flag kick with Harry Wood to cross. James Norris nodded the ball back across goal where Bone arrived to head it over the line.

Sam Bone scores Shelbourne's first goal. Aleksandar Djorovic / INPHO Aleksandar Djorovic / INPHO / INPHO

The game really having opened up now, Speel redeemed his error for the penalty with a superb tip-over save to deprive Simon Butic while, at the other end, Martin surged forward to rifle a shot just over the crossbar.

Shelbourne then silenced the home crowd with a brilliant winner on the night on 70 minutes.

Milan Mbeng fed Wood on the right whose arced cross had plenty of pace on it for the negligently marked Martin whose firm header found the top corner to the delight of the boisterous Shelbourne support in the caged away end.

Rijeka pressed for much of the remainder of the game as Shelbourne defended tenaciously, epitomised by a brave block by captain Paddy Barrett on a shot from Tiago Dantas.

Then came a late scare in stoppage time when a VAR penalty check was needed after a shot from Jankovic struck Bone’s arm by his side. But when the Spanish referee blew his whistle it was for full-time.

HNK Rijeka: Zlomislic; Orec, Majstorovic (Husic, h-t), Radeljic, Devetak (Lasickas, h-t); Jankovic, Gojak (Menalo, 69), Dantas; Ndockyt, Juric (Cop, 69), Butic (Tanjov, 76).

Shelbourne: Speel; Mbeng (Gannon, 87), Bone, Barrett, Ledwidge, Norris; McInroy (Coyle, 87), Lunney, Wood (Chapman, 77); Odubeko (Kelly, h-t), Boyd (Martin, 19).

Referee: Ricardo de Burgos (Spain).