Dublin: 10 °C Saturday 4 April, 2020
Galway and Sarsfields star and last-gasp All-Ireland final winner named club Player of the Year

19-year-old Siobhán McGrath steered Sarsfields to All-Ireland glory.

By Emma Duffy Friday 3 Apr 2020, 11:44 AM
Fri 11:44 AM 2,780 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5063435
Player of the Year: Siobhán McGrath.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Player of the Year: Siobhán McGrath.
Player of the Year: Siobhán McGrath.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

GALWAY AND SARSFIELDS star Siobhán McGrath has been named AIB Club Camogie Player of the Year, capping a memorable week in which she was included in the Team of the Year and landed the Provincial Player of the Year award for Connacht.

19-year-old McGrath was Sarsfields last-gasp hero in their historic All-Ireland final win over Slaughtneil in early March. The Tribeswomen were trailing the three-in-a-row champions as the clock slipped into injury time, and McGrath stepped up to save the day.

After excellent work out the field from her sisters Niamh and Orlaith, the latter found full-forward Siobhán, who in turn spun and rattled the net to clinch the prestigious silverware. She inspired with 1-4 of Sarsfield’s 1-8 that day.

Named Player of the Match in the semi-final win over St Vincent’s, McGrath was a real driving force behind Sars, who were managed by her father, Galway All-Ireland winner, Michael ‘Hopper’ McGrath. Clodagh was the fourth sister to start in the final.

Siobhán’s recent form has been so impressive that the teenage sensation was called up to the Galway senior panel — crowned 2019 All-Ireland champions — though she hasn’t played yet due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 

A PE and English student at University of Limerick [UL], she helped the to their fifth Ashbourne Cup success in-a-row earlier this year.

