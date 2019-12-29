This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Sunday 29 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Who will win the Six Nations in 2020?

Four-year plans are overrated.

By Sean Farrell Sunday 29 Dec 2019, 9:00 PM
1 hour ago 4,562 Views 15 Comments
https://the42.ie/4931904

EVERY NATION BAR South Africa is entering 2020 licking their wounds from the World Cup and taking a long, hard look at themselves to try and figure out a way to be better in 2023.

But between now and then the big steps along the road for European teams take the form of the Six Nations.

Post-World Cup years do not tend to be kind for Ireland. Whether it’s down to ongoing fall-out and recriminations after a quarter-final (or worse) exit, or simply a few hurdles too far in a long season, the track record is poor.

England, of course, romped into the Eddie Jones era in the wake of their 2015 disaster and took a Grand Slam, but this year is a very different scenario as he continues on after a loss in the World Cup final.

Reigning champions Wales, on the other hand, will have an all-new coaching ticket for the first time in 12 years. They have a decent record in tournaments at the start of four-year cycles having shared the title in 1988 and won Grand Slams in 2008 and 2012 to break up the sense of England being default post-World Cup champs. 

Shaun Edwards’ defence was key in those Welsh successes and Gatland’s long-time assistant has taken his talents to France who quite openly operating on a four-year cycle leading up to hosting the next World Cup with Fabien Galthie at the helm.

Like England, Scotland have continuity at the top of their coaching tree, but Gregor Townsend will be under close scrutiny after his side endured a World Cup even worse than Ireland’s. 

 In Italy, Conor O’Shea has been moved on and the Azzurri will continue to be a tricky hurdle for any team that wants to paint them as such before ultimately scrapping it out to avoid the wooden spoon.

Can Ireland – with a new captain and Andy Farrell stepping up from assistant to head coach – take advantage while other sides are finding their rhythm? Will the World Cup remain relevant going on into the summer or will we find results and performances that help us forget about the whole thing?

Who will win the 2020 Six Nations?


Poll Results:

England (1105)
Ireland (377)
Wales (178)
France (87)
Italy (49)
Scotland (14)






  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie