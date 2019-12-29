Poll: Who will win the Six Nations in 2020?

EVERY NATION BAR South Africa is entering 2020 licking their wounds from the World Cup and taking a long, hard look at themselves to try and figure out a way to be better in 2023.

But between now and then the big steps along the road for European teams take the form of the Six Nations.

Post-World Cup years do not tend to be kind for Ireland. Whether it’s down to ongoing fall-out and recriminations after a quarter-final (or worse) exit, or simply a few hurdles too far in a long season, the track record is poor.

England, of course, romped into the Eddie Jones era in the wake of their 2015 disaster and took a Grand Slam, but this year is a very different scenario as he continues on after a loss in the World Cup final.

Reigning champions Wales, on the other hand, will have an all-new coaching ticket for the first time in 12 years. They have a decent record in tournaments at the start of four-year cycles having shared the title in 1988 and won Grand Slams in 2008 and 2012 to break up the sense of England being default post-World Cup champs.

Shaun Edwards’ defence was key in those Welsh successes and Gatland’s long-time assistant has taken his talents to France who quite openly operating on a four-year cycle leading up to hosting the next World Cup with Fabien Galthie at the helm.

Like England, Scotland have continuity at the top of their coaching tree, but Gregor Townsend will be under close scrutiny after his side endured a World Cup even worse than Ireland’s.

In Italy, Conor O’Shea has been moved on and the Azzurri will continue to be a tricky hurdle for any team that wants to paint them as such before ultimately scrapping it out to avoid the wooden spoon.

Can Ireland – with a new captain and Andy Farrell stepping up from assistant to head coach – take advantage while other sides are finding their rhythm? Will the World Cup remain relevant going on into the summer or will we find results and performances that help us forget about the whole thing?

Who will win the 2020 Six Nations?

