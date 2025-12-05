Pico Lopes wins Soccer Writers Personality of the Year

WORLD CUP-BOUND Roberto ‘Pico’ Lopes of Shamrock Rovers and New York-born Kelly Brady won the annual SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers Ireland Personality of the Year awards at Friday’s ceremony in Dublin.

Lopes, who captained the Hoops to the Premier Division and FAI Cup double for the first time since 1987, topped the ballot of football media, ahead of his manager Stephen Bradley and Shelbourne boss Joey O’Brien.

Lopes became the first player for five years, and only the third in the last 17 years, to claim the accolade.

Derry City’s Michael Duffy, Shelbourne’s Kerr McInroy and Shamrock Rovers Graham Burke also made this year’s shortlist.

It’s been a remarkable 2025 for Lopes. He helped Cape Verde clinch their first-ever World Cup qualification for next year’s tournament, also collecting a personal landmark of being the first Irish-born player to qualify while operating in the League of Ireland.

After receiving his award, Lopes, along with family and friends, watched from Clontarf Castle the tournament draw unfold live from Washington.

Athlone Town striker Kelly Brady was a runaway winner of the Women’s Personality of the Year award, leading the poll from teammate Madison Gibson with Wexford’s Ellen Molloy in third.

Kelly Brady. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

She bagged 27 goals for the SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division champions, netting a hat-trick in the Cup final as ‘the Town’ won the double for the first time in the club’s history, earning her a maiden Ireland call-up.

The Goalkeeper of the Year award went to Shamrock Rovers’ stopper Ed McGinty, with St Patrick’s Athletic Joseph Anang second and Derry City’s Brian Maher third.

The annual function, attended by over 250 guests, also saw Stephen Staunton feted with the International Achievement award.

The Dundalk native became Ireland’s first-ever centurion in 2002, holding the distinction of being the only player to feature in all of Ireland World Cup games across three tournaments.

There were emotional scenes as legendary Waterford FC kitman Michael Walsh was recognised for his 60 years of unstinting service by being honoured with the Special Merit award.

Several of his fellow Deise natives, including Ireland assistant manager John O’Shea, were present to celebrate this worthy achievement.