Southampton ‘deplorable’ for pressurising young staff member to spy, says EFL

SOUTHAMPTON WERE FOUND guilty of a “deplorable” act of putting pressure on a junior member of staff to spy on Middlesbrough, the EFL has said.

Saints are now under investigation by the Football Association about the ‘Spygate’ scandal, which cost them their place in the Championship play-off final.

The EFL has published its written reasons for expelling the club from the play-offs and docking them four points next season.

In a damning verdict, the governing body said Southampton manager Tonda Eckert authorised the spying.

The EFL said: “We have concluded that there was, on the part of the respondent, a contrived and determined plan from the top down to gain a competitive advantage in competitions of real significance by deliberate attendance at opposition training grounds for the purpose of obtaining tactical and selection information.

“It involved far more than innocent activity and a particularly deplorable approach in its use of junior members of staff to conduct the clandestine observations at the direction of senior personnel.”

The young intern, it was revealed, had spied on Middlesbrough’s training ground on 7 May and also on Oxford, but he declined to participate in another proven incident at Ipswich.

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The intern described to the Independent Commission the “pressure he was placed under”.

The Independent Disciplinary Commission’s written reasons in respect of Southampton FC have now been published.



Yesterday (Wednesday 20 May) a League Arbitration Panel dismissed Southampton’s appeal against the Independent Disciplinary Commission’s sanction. The League… pic.twitter.com/tn7lN2n6FF — EFL Communications (@EFL_Comms) May 21, 2026

The verdict continued: “The Commission consider that the evidence demonstrates that the output of the observations fed into analysis conducted by the team, it was discussed with Mr Eckert and others and it was sought so as to inform the strategy for the match.

“Mr Eckert accepted, as he must, that information such as team selection and injuries is sensitive information which a club would wish to keep private in the build up to a game.

“He also accepted that he had specifically authorised the observations to obtain information about formation in the (Oxford) incident and about the availability of a key player in the (Middlesbrough) incident.”

The Commission also dismissed a claim by Eckert that he had not found the information gleaned from the spying “useful”.

The EFL concluded: “The integrity of the play-off competition was seriously violated, and the actions of the respondent constituted a deliberate attempt to obtain an unfair advantage.

“For that reason, charges 1 and 2 (spying on Boro) attract a much more serious sanction which in this case must result in expulsion from the competition.

“We have considered whether a lesser sanction would be possible or appropriate while achieving the aim of the rule which has been breached.

“Were this event to take place during the regular season a points deduction or other sanction could be applied, which would strip any sporting advantage and achieve the aims of the rule by making such activities not worth the risk.

“In the play-offs, such a position is not possible. Points deductions for the regular season might still be a risk worth taking if it enhanced the possibility of promotion.

“A financial penalty, as proposed by the respondent, would not be effective at this stage in the competition since the financial rewards on offer for a team which is promoted to the Premier League through the play-offs would render any penalty meaningless.

“Perversely this may act as an incentive for clubs to breach (the regulations) and pay the fine in an effort to increase the chance of promotion.”

Middlesbrough welcomed Southampton’s expulsion, saying the sanction “sends out a clear message for the future of our game regarding sporting integrity and conduct”.

The club, beaten by Saints in the semi-final, face Hull in Saturday’s showpiece at Wembley.

Eckert’s future as Southampton boss is now in major doubt, while reports suggest the Saints’ players are considering legal action against the club.