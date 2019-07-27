This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Spain crowned U19 European champions thanks to double from 19-year-old Valencia forward

Ferran Torres scored a goal in either half to help Spain secure the Uefa U19 European Championship.

By The42 Team Saturday 27 Jul 2019, 7:42 PM
1 hour ago 2,193 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4743150
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

FERRAN TORRES HIT a brace as Spain beat Portugal 2-0 to win the European Under-19 Championship on Saturday.

La Roja followed up their triumph at June’s continental U21 tournament with another success in Armenia.

Torres opened the scoring in the 34th minute against last year’s champions, converting a left-wing cross from Sevilla prospect Bryan Gil.

The Valencia forward struck again six minutes into the second half, turning and rifling home from inside the box to settle the Iberian derby.

Captain Abel Ruiz had a great chance to add a late third for Spain but scuffed his effort wide, before tempers boiled over in the closing stages.

Spain celebrated victory in the annual competition for the first time since 2015, when Marco Asensio, Dani Ceballos and Rodri featured.

