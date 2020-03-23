This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
La Liga announces indefinite suspension of the game

Spanish football was initially postponed for two weeks on 12 March.

By Press Association Monday 23 Mar 2020, 4:03 PM
1 hour ago
https://the42.ie/5054983
Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane and Nabil Fekir of Real Betis.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane and Nabil Fekir of Real Betis.
Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane and Nabil Fekir of Real Betis.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

SPANISH FOOTBALL CHIEFS have announced an indefinite suspension of the game as the nation continues its battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

La Liga and the Spanish football federation (RFEF) issued a joint statement on Monday confirming the league programme would only resume once the government and health bodies were satisfied there was no longer a risk to public health.

The statement said: “The Monitoring Commission established by the current RFEF-La Liga Coordination Agreement agrees the suspension of professional football competitions until the authorities of the Government of Spain and the General Administration of the State consider that they can be resumed without creating any health risk.

“Both the RFEF and La Liga wish to express our greatest public gratitude to all those who are dedicating their best efforts to provide essential services to the Spanish people and also share our condolences for all the deceased and a warm embrace from the world of soccer to the many families that are losing loved ones.”

All matches in the Spanish top flight were postponed for at least two weeks on 12 March after Real Madrid put its entire squad into quarantine following a positive diagnosis for one of the club’s basketball players.

The initial plan was to review the decision after the two rounds of postponed fixtures had passed, and there were suggestions last week that 3 May  had been pencilled in as a possible return date.

By lunchtime on Monday, Spain had 33,089 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and had suffered 2,182 deaths.

