This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 11 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

McIlroy's major success a 'driving factor' for Spieth ahead of US Open

Brooks Koepka and McIlroy have both won one major more than the Texan.

By The42 Team Tuesday 11 Jun 2019, 8:17 PM
58 minutes ago 1,302 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4678317

JORDAN SPIETH SAYS the success of Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy is a “driving factor” as he looks to match their haul of major wins at this week’s U.S. Open.

The picturesque Pebble Beach Golf Links will play host to the year’s third major, with two-time defending champion Koepka set to start as favourite after he won last month’s US PGA Championship to claim his fourth major title inside two years.

Golf 2018 - THE PLAYERS Championship at Sawgrass Jordan Spieth (left) and Rory McIlroy. Source: Dalton Hamm

McIlroy, who stormed to victory at the Canadian Open on Sunday courtesy of a final-round 61, also has four of golf’s biggest stroke play prizes to his name while Spieth has three, having followed up Masters and U.S. Open triumphs in 2015 with a victory in the 2017 Open Championship.

Speaking ahead of this week’s tournament, Spieth told reporters: “To be honest, when I look at what I’m doing, it’s hard to compare that to a different generation.

“And say like Tiger [Woods, a 15-time major champion], I don’t compare myself to him. But it’s a little easier to compare yourself to people within five or six years on either side of yourself.

Because it’s almost unrealistic to compare yourself to Jack [Nicklaus, who has 18 majors] or Tiger. Obviously that’s the end goal. But it’s very difficult to look at the short term with just how incredible their achievements have been.

“So watching Brooks and Rory, these guys who have four major championships prior to being 30 years old and looking like they’re just going to continue to do so, it’s certainly a driving factor for me.

“There’s also a number of under-30 guys who are going to win a number of majors over the coming years, [that] is certainly what it looks like.

So there’s plenty of inspiration to be the one that’s trying to win these championships. And I have no trouble, personally, finding that inspiration, nor would I even if the 30 to 40 year olds are winning. This is our Super Bowl.

“At the beginning of the year this is what we look at and we pinpoint and we try and peak at. “[There is] no need for any extra inspiration. I think there’s plenty there.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie