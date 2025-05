How many goals did Tyrone score in their winning All-Ireland U20 final display on Wednesday night? 4 3

5 2

David Meyler was announced this week as the new assistant manager as what League of Ireland club? Sligo Rovers Treaty United

Waterford FC Cork City

Who was named Women's Players of the Year at the Rugby Players Ireland awards? Amee-Leigh Costigan Aoife Dalton

Anna McGann Dorothy Wall

Who will the Laois hurlers play in this year's Joe McDonagh Cup final after last weekend's final round of group games? Kildare Carlow

Kerry Westmeath

Katie McCabe helped Arsenal to Women's Champions League glory last weekend. When did the Gunners last reign supreme in Europe? 2006 2005

2007 2008

Former England prop Dan Cole has announced he is to retire at the end of the season. What club does he play for? Bath Leicester

Saracens Northampton

Where did Chelsea win the Conference League final on Wednesday night? Warsaw Gdansk

Wroclaw Poznan

Which Irish athlete secured a gold medal last weekend? Sharlene Mawdsley Efrem Gidey

Mark English Sarah Healy

Tiger Woods' son won his first junior golf title on Wednesday. What is his first name? Charlie Alex

Justin Henry