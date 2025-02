Carla Ward's Ireland suffered a shocking defeat to Slovenia on Tuesday. What was the final score? 3-0 4-0

4-1 5-1

Why is Clare hurler Shane O'Donnell set miss the 2025 season? Overseas travels Work commitments

Surgery He's becoming an astronaut

Three Irish legends have announced their plans to retire from international rugby, but which of the trio will continue playing, pursuing an opportunity abroad? Cian Healy Conor Murray

Peter O'Mahony

Jake O'Brien scored his first Everton goal this week. What county is the Irish defender from? Limerick Waterford

Cork Kildare

David Clifford scored 3-3 for Kerry as they won on the road last weekend. Name the side they beat? Donegal Armagh

Derry Tyrone

Who won the Mexico Open on the PGA Tour last weekend? Aldrich Potgieter Brian Campbell

Isaiah Salinda Pádraig Harrington

Which county has reportedly disbanded their senior camogie team for the 2025 season? Mayo Monaghan

Meath Cavan

Clayton McMillan has been appointed as the new Munster head coach. Name the Super Rugby team is he currently in charge of? Hurricanes Blues

Chiefs Brumbies

Which AFLW side has Meath All-Ireland winner Aoibhín Cleary signed for? Geelong Richmond

Melbourne North Melbourne