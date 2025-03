Who scored Ireland's winner as Heimir Hallgrímsson's side beat Bulgaria 2-1 in the second leg of their Nations League playoff? Evan Ferguson Finn Azaz

Adam Idah Troy Parrott

Seamus Power and Shane Lowry finished tied at the Valspar Championship last weekend. What placing did the Irish duo share? 10th 8th

6th 12th

Who has been confirmed as Ireland interim head coach for the summer tour of Georgia and Portugal? Simon Easterby John Fogarty

Paul O'Connell Andrew Goodman

James Naughton hit the headlines on the final day of the GAA football league for his huge individual scoring haul. What tally did the Limerick star hit against Waterford? 4-10 3-12

3-10 4-12

One county has booked their place in the Division 1 camogie league final. Name them? Kilkenny Cork

Galway Waterford

Which Shelbourne player received an Ireland call-up for the upcoming Nations League double-header against Greece? Alex Kavanagh Aoibheann Clancy

Kate Mooney Pearl Slattery

Why has a replay been ordered for the Demons-Nepture Super League basketball playoff quarter-final? It ended in a draw One team fielded an ineligible player

A scoring error occurred There was an extra player on the court in the closing minutes

The Ireland U17s have qualified for their first World Cup. Who did Colin O'Brien's side beat on Tuesday? Iceland Belgium

Poland England

Which venue will host the Division 1 hurling league finals? Páirc Uí Chaoimh Croke Park

Gaelic Grounds Semple Stadium