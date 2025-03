Which Republic of Ireland star signed for Shamrock Rovers this week? ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Ruesha Littlejohn ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Courtney Brosnan

Heather Payne Heather Payne ©INPHO/Tom Maher Anna Patten

Mark English, Kate O'Connor and which other athlete won a medal at the European Indoor Championships? ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy Sharlene Mawdsley ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy Andrew Coscoran

©INPHO/Morgan Treacy Sarah Healy ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy Sarah Lavin

True or false? Jack Crowley has been named to start at out-half for Ireland's final Six Nations outing against Italy. ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy True False

Claire Melia will become the first Irish woman to compete in a European club basketball final later this month. What county is she from? ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo Dublin Kildare

Clare Kerry

Man United progressed to the Europa League quarter-finals this week after defeating Real Sociedad. What was the final aggregate scoreline? Andrew Yates/Sportimage Credit: Sportimage Ltd/Alamy Live 5-1 4-2

4-1 5-2

How many red cards were handed out in total in the Division 1A hurling league fixtures last weekend? ©INPHO/Bryan Keane 8 9

11 6

Why did Rory McIlroy take a spectator's phone during a practice round at the Players Championship? David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire He was playing music He was calling someone on loudspeaker

He heckled McIlroy He threw the phone at McIlroy

Injury has ruled out which of these players from the Ireland squad for their Nations League promotion/relegation play-off with Bulgaria? ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy Evan Ferguson ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo Will Smallbone

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Nathan Collins ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Sammie Szmodics

France captain Antoine Dupont suffered which injury in their Six Nations win over Ireland? ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Broken leg ACL

Dislocated knee Achilles