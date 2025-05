True or false? Camogie players will now have the option of wearing shorts after a motion was passed at Special Congress. ©INPHO/Bryan Keane True False

Yuki Tsunoda survived a high-speed crash during qualifying for the Emilia-Romagna Formula One Grand Prix. What team does he drive for? XPB/Alamy Live News Ferrari Red Bull

McLaren Mercedes

What unusual thing happened to Rory McIlroy in relation to his driver at the PGA Championship in Quail Hollow? Action Plus Sports Images/Alamy Live News He had to replace it after breaking it off an advertising board It was stolen after the first round

McIlroy needed a replacement after his club was deemed non-conforming McIlroy broke the club face after driving the ball off the tee

Who scored the winning goal for Spurs in their Europa League final victory over Manchester United? Alamy Stock Photo Brennan Johnson Alamy Stock Photo Son Heung-min

Alamy Stock Photo Richarlison Alamy Stock Photo Dominic Solanke

Name the GAA manager behind the quote - 'They actually despise me and that’s fine, I can get over that.' ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Pádraic Joyce ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo Davy Burke

©INPHO/Tom Maher Pat Ryan ©INPHO/Tom Maher Davy Fitzgerald

US-born attacker Erin Healy has earned a first Ireland WNT call-up. She qualifies through her grandfather, but do you know what county he is from? Australian Associated Press/Alamy Live News Monaghan Dublin

Cork Galway

Which Ireland player has been named the 2025 Women's Six Nations Player of the Year? ©INPHO/Ben Brady Neve Jones ©INPHO/Ben Brady Aoife Wafer

©INPHO/Ben Brady Aoife Dalton ©INPHO/Ben Brady Brittany Hogan

Boxer Manny Pacquiao says he is coming out of retirement to fight for the WBC welterweight title. What age is he? US/Alamy Live News 44 45

46 41

Which former Mayo ladies footballer won a soccer league title in Australia with Coast Mariners last weekend? ©INPHO/Lorraine O\'Sullivan Aileen Gilroy INPHO/Laszlo Geczo Sarah Rowe

©INPHO/Tom Maher Cora Staunton ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo Rachel Kearns