Inspired Queensland upset NSW to snatch State of Origin crown

QUEENSLAND PRODUCED A rousing performance for skipper Cameron Munster as they upset New South Wales 24-12 in Sydney to claim the State of Origin decider on Wednesday.

Tom Dearden bagged two tries as the Maroons clinched the best-of-three series in front of 80,256 fans.

It was the 25th time Queensland had lifted the shield after they thwarted the Blues’ title defence.

Favourites NSW had controlled much of the opening two games, but were left stunned by the physicality of Queensland who ran rampant to lead 20-0 at the interval.

Queensland were forced to defend in the second-half, but were never seriously threatened as they won for the ninth time out of the last 11 deciders.

It was an emotional triumph after the sudden passing of Munster’s father at the weekend.

Advertisement

“It probably went our way a little bit, but our group worked really hard tonight,” said Munster, who was in tears at the finish and consoled by players from both teams.

It was a disappointing start to the tenure of returning coach Laurie Daley, who was previously at the New South Wales helm from 2013-17.

“We weren’t good enough and at the end of the day we probably didn’t react well to their defence,” Blues star Nathan Cleary said.

The series had major momentum shifts with the Blues dominating the first game in Brisbane before the Maroons forced a decider after a thrilling 26-24 victory at the neutral venue of Perth last month.

A fiery contest was expected and bone-crunching tackles marked the tense early exchanges.

Queensland’s hardnosed defence held firm and the visitors hit the scoreboard when Valentine Holmes converted a penalty to continue his superb goal-kicking this series.

The pumped-up Maroons capitalised on their period of dominance when debutant Gehamat Shibasaki delivered a slick offload to Xavier Coates, who dived into the left corner.

The home team watched on in despair in the 26th minute when Dearden waltzed under the goal posts unopposed after the Blues’ defence was caught napping.

Queensland’s brilliant first-half was complete when hooker Harry Grant barrelled past NSW’s disjointed defence.

The Maroons remained wary, having faded badly in the previous two games.

Their nerves were heightened when Stephen Crichton finally got the Blues on the board when he crossed over in the 55th minute.

But Dearden added a second try to clinch the result.

– © AFP 2025