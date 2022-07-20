Henrik Stenson stripped of Ryder Cup Europe captaincy ahead of LIV switch

HENRIK STENSON HAS been dropped as captain of Team Europe for the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome.

The Swedish star is reportedly on the brink of joining the controversial Saudi-backed LIV series, the breakaway tour which has caused a deep divide at the highest level of professional golf.

Stenson’s switch to the LIV series has yet to be confirmed, but Ryder Cup Europe have acted quickly by stripping the 46-year-old of the captaincy ahead of next year’s tournament in the Italian capital.

Advertisement

A statement from Ryder Cup Europe reads: “Ryder Cup Europe today confirms that Henrik Stenson’s tenure as Captain of Team Europe for the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, Italy from September 25 – October 1, 2023, has been brought to an end with immediate effect.

“In light of decisions made by Henrik in relation to his personal circumstances, it has become clear that he will not be able to fulfil certain contractual obligations to Ryder Cup Europe that he had committed to prior to his announcement as Captain on Tuesday 15 March, 2022, and it is therefore not possible for him to continue in the role of Captain.

“Confirmation of the new 2023 European Ryder Cup Captain will be made in due course.

“Ryder Cup Europe will be making no further comment on any aspect of the process until that time.”

Exclusive NZ - IRE

Rugby Analysis Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members Become a Member

More to follow…

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!