Irish referee O'Neill will be part of history in the Uefa Super Cup between Liverpool and Chelsea

O'Neill (centre), Frappart (second left) and Manuela Nicolosi (left) will officiate in the Uefa Super Cup.

O'Neill (centre), Frappart (second left) and Manuela Nicolosi (left) will officiate in the Uefa Super Cup.

IT HAS BEEN quite the summer for Wexford native Michelle O’Neill.

Having officiated in the Women’s World Cup final, the 39-year-old will be part of a team that makes history in Istanbul on 14 August.

France’s Stéphanie Frappart will referee the Uefa Super Cup between the Champions League winners, Liverpool, and the Europa League champions, Chelsea, and O’Neill has been named assistant along with Manuela Nicolosi, who is also French.

The trio worked together as the US defeated the Netherlands in Lyon last month. The experienced Cuneyt Cakir of Turkey, meanwhile, will act as fourth official.

It will be the first time that a female official has taken charge of a major Uefa men’s competition event.

It will be an all-Premier League affair. Source: Peter Byrne

“I have said on many occasions that the potential for women’s football has no limits and I am delighted that Stéphanie Frappart has been appointed to officiate at this year’s Uefa Super Cup along with assistant referees Manuela Nicolosi and Michelle O’Neal,” said Uefa President Aleksander Čeferin.

As an organisation, we place the utmost importance on the development of women’s football in all areas.

“I hope the skill and devotion that Stéphanie has shown throughout her career to reach this level will provide inspiration to millions of girls and women around Europe and show them there should be no barriers in order to reach one’s dream.”