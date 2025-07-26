The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Shamrock Rovers appoint Stephanie Zambra as interim head coach
STEPHANIE ZAMBRA HAS been appointed as interim head coach of the women’s first team at Shamrock Rovers, the club has announced.
Previously the club’s assistant coach, Zambra takes over from Collie O’Neill, who stepped down this week after two and a half seasons at the helm.
Zambra (neé Roche) called time on her playing career at the end of the 2024 season and joined the Rovers coaching set-up at the start of this year.
She becomes the league’s third current female manager, after Peamount’s Emma Donoghue and DLR Waves’ Laura Heffernan.
Rovers are currently sixth in the league table, 12 points off the leaders, Athlone Town, with six games remaining.
Zambra will take charge of their next fixture against Waterford FC on Tuesday.
Rovers also face holders Shelbourne in a repeat of last year’s FAI Cup quarter-final on 16 August.
