Shamrock Rovers appoint Stephanie Zambra as interim head coach

STEPHANIE ZAMBRA HAS been appointed as interim head coach of the women’s first team at Shamrock Rovers, the club has announced.

Previously the club’s assistant coach, Zambra takes over from Collie O’Neill, who stepped down this week after two and a half seasons at the helm.

Zambra (neé Roche) called time on her playing career at the end of the 2024 season and joined the Rovers coaching set-up at the start of this year.

She becomes the league’s third current female manager, after Peamount’s Emma Donoghue and DLR Waves’ Laura Heffernan.

Rovers are currently sixth in the league table, 12 points off the leaders, Athlone Town, with six games remaining.

Zambra will take charge of their next fixture against Waterford FC on Tuesday.

Rovers also face holders Shelbourne in a repeat of last year’s FAI Cup quarter-final on 16 August.