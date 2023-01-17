Ireland chief scout Stephen Rice in frame for Swindon Town job

STEPHEN RICE IS under consideration for the Swindon Town manager’s job after the League Two side made a formal approach to the FAI to speak to him about the vacancy.

The Ireland chief scout and opposition analyst is set to discuss the role with the club’s hierarchy and could depart Stephen Kenny’s staff before the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifying campaign begins against France on 27 March.

Advertisement

As reported by Independent.ie earlier today the 38-year-old is on the shortlist to replace Scott Lindsay after he departed for Crawley Town last week.

Sources have indicated to The42 that the process has yet to develop further, with a number of other candidates also in the frame, among them Swindon club legend Paul Caddis.

The Swindon Advertiser revealed that Caddis has already been interviewed twice, but that fans are split about his possible appointment as his only experience had come as an academy coach with Fleetwood Town.

Rice worked with Crystal Palace’s academy previously and left the Premier League club to join Kenny’s staff full-time following the departure of Ruaidhri Higgins to Derry City in 2021.

Exclusive Six

Nations Analysis Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring Become a Member

Rice also stepped up his coaching duties with the senior team when John Eustace quit for Birmingham City last year, and now there is a scenario whereby the former Shamrock Rovers midfielder could follow suit with a move to England.