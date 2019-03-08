This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Stevie McKenna to make long-awaited professional boxing debut next month

The former Irish Elite champion and European Youth silver medalist has been training in California for almost a year.

By Gavan Casey Friday 8 Mar 2019, 7:22 PM
Stevie McKenna with Manny Pacquiao at the Wild Card Gym.
STEVIE MCKENNA WILL make his bow in boxing’s punch-for-pay ranks on 6 April.

The prodigiously talented 21-year-old Monaghan lightweight, an older brother of fellow pro prospect Aaron ‘The Silencer’ McKenna [6-0, 4KOs], will square off with Trey Branch [0-2] on his professional debut at the Sports Arena in Pico Rivera, south-east Los Angeles.

McKenna, whose ring moniker is ‘Hitman’, will campaign two divisions south of his younger sibling, at lightweight.

A former Irish Senior Elite champion and a highly decorated international amateur at underage level, Stevie joined Aaron and the brothers’ father and co-trainer, Fergal, in moving to California last year in pursuit of the professional boxing dream.

Like Aaron, he is managed by Sheer Sports and also trained by South African former heavyweight contender Courage Tshabalala.

Stevie was expected to join his Sheer stablemates, Aaron and Jason Quigley, in signing a promotional contract with Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy, and while that option is still being explored, The42 understands there are several other promoters vying for the Smithborough sensation’s signature.

His four-round debut next month will be followed by a second outing on a major show in June.

Golovkin to return in June after signing DAZN deal

Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

