Ireland pair return to Ulster ahead of Zebre trip as Shanahan and Hume recover from concussion

IRELAND DUO STUART McCloskey and Nick Timoney have returned to training with Ulster ahead of their trip to Zebre in the URC at Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi this Saturday (Kick-off, 7.45pm).

The pair link back in with Richie Murphy’s side after playing important roles in Ireland’s Triple Crown success in the Six Nations. McCloskey has also been named on a four-man shortlist for the Six Nations Player of the Championship award after playing every minute of the tournament.

Meanwhile, David Shanahan and James Hume have both recovered from the concussions they sustained in the game against Edinburgh, and are fit for selection as Ulster aim to bounce back from their defeat against Connacht last week.

Charlie Irvine (lower leg), Sam Crean (knee), Jack Murphy (ribs) and Scott Wilson (shoulder) will have their fitness for selection assessed through training this week.

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Cormac Izuchukwu (concussion), James McNabney (knee), Stewart Moore (knee), Jude Postlethwaite (hand), Robert Baloucoune (elbow), Rory McGuire (shoulder), Jake Flannery (shoulder) are all currently unavailable for selection.