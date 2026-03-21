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Pogacar, left, beat Tom Pidcock in a sprint finish at Milan-San Remo. David Pintens/Belga News Agency / Alamy Stock Photo
Cycling

Pogacar finally wins Milan-San Remo (and now only needs one more win on his Drive for Five)

Pogacar held off Tom Pidcock in a sprint finish after an epic start to the Monuments season.
4.14pm, 21 Mar 2026

TADEJ POGACAR WON Milan-San Remo on Saturday to claim a long-sought victory in the cycling season’s opening “Monument” race.

Pogacar pipped Tom Pidcock in a thrilling finish even after his race strategy was blown to bits by crashing a few kilometres before the key Cipressa climb where the race was expected to be decided.

UAE rider Pogacar, who also won Strade Bianche earlier this month, became the first man since Giuseppe Saronni in 1983 to win Milan-San Remo as world champion.

The 27-year-old has now won four of road cycling’s five Monuments, with only Paris-Roubaix remaining for the four-time Tour De France winner.

Pogacar crossed the line with Pidcock right on his wheel after a brilliant battle between the pair from the final Poggio di San Remo climb, with Wout Van Aert rounding off the podium.

– © AFP 2026

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